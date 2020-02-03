Iowa caucus: Buttigieg and Sanders tied as front runners in final poll before crucial vote

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are tied as leaders in the final poll for a crucial vote in Iowa.

With the campaigns of a dozen candidates trying to knock on doors and make a final attempt to win voters for Monday night’s caucus, a poll placed the former mayor of Indiana on 19 points, with the senator of Vermont on 17, a statistical link.

The survey, by Democratic group Focus on Rural America, by party researcher David Binder, came just days after the Des Moines Register announced that it did not publish its traditional, and well-respected, eve of the vote, after alleging that the Buttigieg name had been left behind from a questionnaire that was read to at least a few respondents.

The last poll put Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren at 15. Other polls had put Mr. Biden first with Mr. Sanders, and the Iowa vote is notoriously difficult to gauge, history has shown.

In a large sense, the attention of Mr. Sanders and Mr. Buttigieg underlines much of the story that has taken place here, as candidates have made their voices heard by voters, supported by a one-year campaign allegedly in total Has raised $ 800 million.

1/25 Bernie Sanders

Vermont’s senator made a second bid for the president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries. It runs on a similar platform of democratic socialist reforms

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice-president was recently confronted with criticism of the inappropriate touching of women, but was supposed to deal well with the criticism and has since maintained a leader status in the national elections

EPA

3/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive democrat and a strong proponent of regulating Wall Street

Reuters

4/25 EXCLUDED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his bid on May 16, 2019. He appeared as a leading voice in his party’s left wing in 2013, but struggled to build a national profile and has a number of political positions in his time as mayor setbacks ago

AFP / Getty

5/25 Pete Buttigieg

The centrist mayor and war veteran from Indiana would be the first openly LGBT + president in American history

Getty

6/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a huge campaign for buying ads and apologized for the controversial “stop and search” program that had a negative impact on minority communities in New York City when he was mayor

Getty Images

7/25 EXPRESSED: Beto O’Rourke

The former congressman from Texas formally launched his bid for the presidency in March. He ran on a progressive platform and stated that the US is driven by “gross differences in opportunities and results”

AP

8/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his bid on May 14. He said: “We must defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that campaign money drowns out people’s voices so that we can finally deliver the promise of a fair chance for everyone.” He also emphasized the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red [republican] state

Reuters

9/25 PRESSED: Cory Booker

During his campaign, the New Jersey senator focused on restoring kindness and civilization in American politics, although he failed to secure the same level of support and fundraising as various other senators in front of the White House. 2020 are active

Getty

10/25 EXPRESSED: Wayne Messam

Mayor of the city of Miramar in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami, Wayne Messam said he planned to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He favors arms regulations and signed a letter from around 400 mayors condemning President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Vice News

11/25 EXPRESSED: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential bid in January and said that “health care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 EXPRESSED: Kamala Harris

The former attorney general from California was introduced to the national scene during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has subscribed to Medicare-for-all and has proposed a large tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Congressman from Maryland was the first to launch his bid for the presidency and made the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The congresswoman from Hawaii announced her candidacy in January, but asked tricky questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur announced his presidential candidacy by promising to introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month for every American over the age of 18

Getty

16/25 EXPRESSED: Julian Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said that his running has “special meaning” for the Latino community in the US

Getty

17/25 EXPRESSED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual adviser have announced her intention to become president. She had previously run as an independent congress in 2014, but was unsuccessful

Getty

18/25 EXCLUDED: Eric Swalwell

One of the younger candidates, Swalwell has served in several committees in the Lower House. He planned to put gun control at the center of his campaign, but stopped after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory

Getty

19/25 EXPRESSED: Seth Moulton

Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from speaking at the house. He dropped out of the race after not sounding well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a senator in Minnesota who earned praise for her contribution to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings

Getty

21/25 EXPRESSED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013. His bid focused on climate change

AFP / Getty

22/25 EXPRESSED: John Hickenlooper

The former governor of Colorado wanted to sell himself as an effective leader who was open to compromise, but failed to make a splash on the national scene

Getty

23/25 PRESSED: Tim Ryan

Representative of Ohio, Tim Ryan, campaigned around his roots in the working class, although his messages did not seem to resonate with voters

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former governor of Massachusetts launched a candidacy for the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With just a few short months until the first voters come to the polls, the former governor turns around like a centrist and believes he can unite the different ballots of the party

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer is an old democratic donor

AFP via Getty Images

Much of the debate within the Democratic Party when it comes to defeating Donald Trump has been whether the best tactic is to choose someone who represents progressive ideas that could excite and stimulate supporters. 78-year-old Mr. Sanders, and Mrs. Warren, 70, a Massachusetts senator, fall into that category.

In the midst of the centrists, the competition largely took place between Mr. Biden and Buttigieg, and at least in Iowa, Amy Klobuchar.

Donald Trump launches a destructive attack on “radical democrats in the street” in Iowa

The non-in-room elephant is Michael Bloomberg, who has skipped the four early voting states and is conducting an unorthodox campaign around mass advertising in some of the major battleground states. People will get an indication of how successful that approach is on March 3, the so-called Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states hold their primaries.

read more

Among the candidates who have seen their national number rise slightly, was billionaire Tom Steyer. But in the last poll he is only 3 percent; To be viable in the caucuses process, a candidate must receive at least 15 percent before a rescheduling process, and voters are required to choose their second or third choice.

Steyer gathered his supporters this morning at his campaign office, as they set out to knock on their doors one last day.

“We are absolutely energetic to stand up for what’s good,” he said.

The Hill said that Mrs. Warren is the second choice among voters, with 20 percent and suggests that she might have the biggest advantage in attracting supporters from other candidates.

