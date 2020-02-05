Iowa caucus: Buttigieg and Sanders ahead in early results with Biden behind

Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders took the lead when the first results in the Democratic Caucus of Iowa were finally released, one day after technical problems caused chaos.

With 62 percent of the results released, Mr. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, led the field in the field of equivalents of state delegates, with Senator Sander in Vermont in second place.

Their positions were reversed in the popular vote.

Elizabeth Warren, the senator from Massachusetts, came in third in both, followed by former vice president Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar, the senator from Minnesota, in the fifth.

The partial results were announced when the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, Troy Price, apologized for the problems that led to ridicule from Donald Trump and others.

Mr. Price promised an independent investigation into what happened and said, “We have worked day and night to ensure that these results are accurate.”

Speaking to supporters in Laconia, New Hampshire, after the early results were announced, Mr. Buttigieg said that he had started the race a year ago with four employees, no brand recognition and no money, but with “a big idea”.

The Afghan veteran has argued that it is time for a new generation of leaders in the party and that his lack of experience in Washington makes him an ideal candidate to break the partisan stalemate in the country’s capital.

He said: “A campaign, some of which said it would not be a good idea to make this attempt, took its place at the front of this race to replace the current president with a better vision of the future.”

Officials indicated the shameful delay in inconsistencies with regard to a new mobile app that was used to vote.

Iowa is the first election test in the presidential calendar, although some Democrats have long complained that the largely white farm state has an oversized role in determining the candidate party.

Mr Trump has done a blow to the Democrats, 11 of whom are contenders in the state-to-state struggle to face him in November. “Nothing works just like they ran the land,” he tweeted.

Before the results of Iowa were released, campaigners for Mr. Biden mentioned gross failures in the caucuses.

“What we are saying is that there are a number of inconsistencies, that the process, the integrity is at stake. And the Iowa Democratic Party has to check that data, check it again, check it a third time, check it a fourth time because it’s important to do it right, “senior advisor campaign Symone Sanders.

