Io Shirai and Alexander Wolfe Podem estar lesionados

Nos últimos dias, a WWE podium for registration of superstars for NXT and NXT UK. Well primeira, que aconteceu no WWE NXT desta semana, falamos de Io Shirai. A good answer to the question of whether there was a fight against Toni Storm or the WWE brand, or whether the NXT Injury Report.

Este relatório muitas vezes noticia lesões em kayfabe (falsas), apenas para dar continuidade and histórias or justificar eventuais ausências de Superstars de programas futuros. No post has been posted and no post has been posted on Twitter or on a blog.

Ao que tudo indica, Io Shirai tem sido avaliada pela equipa médica da WWE and próximos dias poderão surgeir mais informações sobre esta lesão, caso seja grave and afaste dos ringsues durante várias semanas or meseses.

A Segunda lesão aconteceu durante of the main event of WWE Worlds Collide with Alexander Wolfe, a stable Liderada pelo NXT UK Champion WALTER. Wait until you’ve fought the Roderick Strong and the Bobby Fish.

O pontapé, que deveria ter sido acertado no peito, acabou por provar uma lesão no lutador alemão. You can choose the Bobby Fish logo during Alexander Wolfe’s operation and operation, as well as X combat equipment and finals for backstage mode. Part of the time to fight the handicap match is used by Imperium em desvantagem numérica.

Alexander Wolfe says that his Twitter Saber is the best answer for the fight against the equipment of money and that he gives the best answer for the fight against the equipment of money. O lutador também assume a culpa da situação, pois deveria ter levantado a cabeça para sofrer o pontapé no peito.

Achas que Io Shirai está mesmo lesionada or pode aparecer no Royal Rumble Match for women? Achas que Alexander Wolfe Is there a mistake with Bobby Fish?