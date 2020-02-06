Involved Chelsea dropped the transfer value of Kepa Arrizabalaga

Arrizabalaga has been dropped off by Lampard (Photo: Getty)

The Chelsea board fears that Kepa Arrizabalaga’s transfer value will fall if he is left in the bank according to reports.

Frank Lampard made the decision to drop Arrizabalaga for the last game of Chelsea, a game they played against Leicester City.

The Spaniard is said to be shocked by his relegation to the bank and the Daily Mail claim that Lampard has just entered a collision course with the Chelsea sign.

Chelsea spent a small fortune on the goalkeeper in 2018 when he signed with Athletic Bilbao in a £ 72 million deal and club heads fear they will get a big financial blow if Arrizabalaga stays on the bench.

Lampard can demand a new stop in the summer and has reportedly decided that he does not want Arrizabalaga as his number 1 among the sticks.

Club director Marina Granovskaia played an important role in bringing Arrizabalaga to Stamford Bridge after Thibaut Courtois exchanged Chelsea for Real Madrid.

Reportedly, Lampard wants to discharge Arrizabalaga (Photo: Getty)

The Chelsea board would be reluctant to sell Arrizabalaga if its value drops significantly.

Willy Caballero took the place of Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea side and Lampard explained the decision for the Leicester competition.

“You make decisions in this position every week and every day. No decision is easy, “he said.

“When it comes to a goalkeeper, you probably think a bit more about it and a little more time, especially if someone seems to be the number one.

“That can’t be the end of the story. We must be competitive.

“Willy trains well, he behaves well and he played well against Hull last week. I decided to stay with him. “

