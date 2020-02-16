invisible, versatile and highly profitable

Cloud-based video games are just one of many rapidly growing applications of cloud computing, one of the most profitable sectors in today’s computing world

Every quarter, Amazon, Microsoft and Google have set new records, while cloud computing has become the invisible backbone that supports much of our daily lives. Its potential to become an even bigger part of people’s daily lives is sky-high.

used

The increasing popularity of the cloud goes hand in hand with that of 4G broadband technology and smartphones: the combined performance of the network and the server enables us to listen to music, watch videos and work remotely. to post on social media or request a trip and see how it arrives in real time on a smartphone card.

Businesses and individuals can buy not only cloud-based storage, but also computing power, Internet services, and software that are not located on computers or smartphones, but in huge data centers.

In the meantime, there are even cloud services for video games that require enormous amounts of data and extremely fast response times.

With “cloud gaming”, users can do without expensive and quickly outdated devices like with other applications.

market

Most large companies and institutions now access the cloud either through their own private servers or as a client of a public cloud provided by a company like Amazon, Microsoft or Google.

These major providers offer a range of options, from simple hosting to highly complete online services, with an à la carte menu of tools and software, as well as programs that ensure maintenance and security.

Microsoft has partnered with AT&T to make cloud technologies more readily available to users

The public cloud can thus enable savings while allowing greater flexibility when users’ needs change.

In practice, many companies choose a hybrid approach that combines lower costs, higher performance and high adaptability of the public cloud with the convenient security of a private cloud.

“Companies use three different public cloud providers on average,” said Bob O’Donnell, president and chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

As some companies grew up in the data world, he added, “Let’s not forget that many companies have moved slowly and cautiously. Many companies are just starting out.”

According to Gartner Consulting, the public cloud market is expected to reach $ 266 billion in 2020, an increase of 17 percent over 2019.

Market research firm IDC (International Data Corporation) predicts that the market will almost double by 2023 to $ 500 billion.

player

The launch of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2006 gave the online giant a huge edge over its competitors. Analysts estimate the current share of the global public cloud market at 30 to 50 percent.

AWS had sales of $ 35 billion in 2019 and claims to have millions of users worldwide.

The launch of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2006 gave the online giant a huge edge over its competitors

There was a setback last year: In October, the Pentagon placed a mega-order worth $ 10 billion with Microsoft, the second largest provider on the market.

Against the backdrop of the hostility between US President Donald Trump and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the company is taking legal action to block the Microsoft contract.

A federal court ordered the Pentagon on Thursday to temporarily stop working with Microsoft while the matter is under investigation.

Microsoft, meanwhile, hasn’t released accurate numbers on the success of Azure, its public cloud, making comparisons difficult. However, the company’s cloud department has done the best of Microsoft quarterly.

Azure controls about 15 percent of the market.

This is followed by Google Cloud and China’s Alibaba, each with a share of five or six percent.

For Google, the American market leader in Internet research, the cloud has a growing priority: it shows the company’s ability to analyze data on a very large scale as well as the ability of users of the hybrid cloud or multiple clouds to easily move data from one provider another.

Google Cloud raised $ 9 billion in 2019 (up 53 percent a year).

For Google, the American market leader in Internet research, the cloud has a growing priority

outlook

All providers attach great importance to cyber security – their reputation for protecting sensitive data is vital for their survival – but above all to the ability of automated machine learning to quickly analyze and optimally use the mountains of data produced at any given time.

The Pentagon’s mega-contract, for example, aims to modernize the computer systems of the entire American military that are to be managed with the help of artificial intelligence.

The contract also aims to reduce environmental costs as sprawling data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity to cool their servers.

In the meantime, 5G radio technology and self-driving vehicles will favor the development of so-called edge computing, in which the computing and storage capacity is relatively close to its end users, thereby improving the response time.

AWS has partnered with Verizon and Microsoft with AT&T to make cloud technologies more readily available to users.

The goal is to process data recorded by countless connected sensors (in households, factories, vehicles, etc.) in real time without having to pass through servers.

Analysts say such “zero latency” opens up new opportunities.

Amazon wins Microsoft’s $ 10 billion JEDI suspension

© 2020 AFP

Quote::

Cloud computing: invisible, versatile and highly profitable (2020, February 16)

accessed on February 16, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-cloud-invisible-versatile-highly-profitable.html

This document is subject to copyright. Aside from fair treatment for private study or research purposes, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.