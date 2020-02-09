Investors should not complain about the corona virus threat. Here’s why

A version of this story first appeared in the CNN Business Vor-der-Glocke newsletter. Not a subscriber? Here you can sign up.

Almost two decades have passed since a strain of coronavirus known as SARS appeared in China, killing hundreds and causing panic that shook the global economy. The virus that is now raging across China could be much more harmful.

The big picture: China has become an indispensable part of global business since the SARS outbreak in 2003. It has grown into a factory in the world that produces products like the iPhone and increases the demand for raw materials like oil and copper. The country also has hundreds of millions of wealthy consumers who spend a lot of money on luxury goods, tourism and cars.

Do you know these statistics: China’s economy contributed around 4% of global GDP in 2003. Today it accounts for 16% of global production.

“The outbreak can lead to serious economic and market turmoil,” Neil Shearing, the group’s chief economist at Capital Economics, told CNN Business. “But the extent of the impact will ultimately depend on how the virus spreads and develops, which is almost impossible to predict and how governments react.”

The risk is compounded by the fact that the world outside of China has also changed since 2003.

Globalization has encouraged companies to build supply chains that cross national borders and connect the economy much more closely. The major central banks have used up much of the ammunition they would normally use to fight the economic downturn since the 2008 financial crisis, and global debt has never been higher. Increasing nationalism could make it more difficult to coordinate a global response when needed.

Investor Information: Despite this, the US stock indices reached several record highs last week. The Dow gained 3% during the week, while the S&P 500 gained 3.2%.

SoftBank is checked by a legendary activist

A number of bets on startups that lose money have been backfired at SoftBank. Now the Japanese technology giant is under pressure from a legendary activist investor, reports my CNN business colleague Matt Egan.

New York-based Elliott Management announced last week that it had built a “substantial” stake in SoftBank, billionaire Masa Son’s company, which is internationally known for its $ 100 billion vision fund. SoftBank reports last quarter earnings on Wednesday.

What Happens: Elliott said it had had private discussions with SoftBank management to make changes and improve the Japanese company’s performance. Negotiations started constructively, CNN Business said.

Setting the tone: Son has a 22% personal stake in the company. The Wall Street Journal reports that Elliott’s stake is around 3%, so Son is still in power.

Both parties are likely to agree that SoftBank’s share price should be higher, Pelham Smithers, managing director of Pelham Smithers Associates, a London-based research firm, told me. The company’s market value is well below the combined value of its investments in major companies, including significant holdings in Alibaba, Sprint and Slack.

But discrepancies could arise on the best way forward, Smithers said. He sees SoftBank’s Japanese phone business as a potential issue.

Elliott could be tempted to put pressure on SoftBank to sell its cellular business and either repay the proceeds to shareholders or use it to invest more in cutting-edge internet tech companies, Smithers said. As SoftBank’s lead into the 5G era – the company maintains domestic partnerships with ride hail, auto, e-commerce and payment companies – he warns that this would be a mistake.

“It’s as exciting as Uber,” he said. “To treat this as another T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon is missing the whole point.”

Investor Knowledge: SoftBank reported billions in losses in the last quarter due to the company’s technology bet. Investors will take a close look this week. With Elliott in the picture, the pressure is on.

Next

Monday: inflation data for China; Allergan, Edgewell Personal Care and Restaurant Brands earnings

Tuesday: New Hampshire Democratic Primary; British GDP; US jobs; Result of Daimler, Hasbro, Hilton, Under Armor, Lyft and Groupon; Jerome Powell testifies in the house

Wednesday: Profits from Softbank, Heineken, CVS, Molson Coors, Cisco and Equifax; Jerome Powell testifies in the Senate

Thursday: US inflation data; Airbus, Alibaba, Nestlé, Nissan, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo, Mattel, Roku and Yelp

Friday: Germany GDP; US retail sales and industrial production; University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey; Result from Renault, Canopy Growth and Newell Brands