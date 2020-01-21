Investing $ 29.7 million To Create 56 New Jobs In Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – An investment of $ 29.7 million will create 56 new jobs in the region.

Traditional Medicinals, a leading seller of organic herbal tea, will build a 125,000 square foot facility on 30 acres at Summit View Business Park in Franklin County.

The project will receive a grant of $ 350,000 from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, a grant of $ 245,000 and a loan of $ 245,000 from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.

Franklin County will provide the site free of charge based on investment and employment targets, as well as a $ 360,000 grant to expand public services, according to a press release.

Beth Doughty, Executive Director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, said the choice of Franklin County had to do with the region’s strong food and beverage sector.

“Most importantly, the corporate and brand values ​​of Traditional Medicinals are perfectly aligned with our regional narrative of natural beauty, environmental sustainability and active, healthy lifestyles,” said Doughty.

On this site, the company will produce more than 50 high-quality herbal teas and herbal products, including its well-known products such as Throat Coat and Mother’s Milk, according to a press release.

“Traditional drugs will pay above average wages and create indirect jobs and additional economic benefits,” said a project statement.

“The economic impact modeling (IMPLAN) by the Roanoke Regional Partnership indicates that this project will have an overall annual economic impact of $ 62,338,236 at full operation and will stimulate the creation of more than 181 secondary jobs.”

