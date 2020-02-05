Investigators conduct searches on Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly student who was missing in 1996

The police issued search warrants in the case of Kristin Smart, a young woman who was missing on a college campus in California in 1996, but the authorities and Smart’s family agree that the latest developments in this case have spurred them on.

In San Pedro, the site of one of the searches, FBI agents and representatives of the local sheriff were seen entering and leaving the house on Wednesday by Paul Flores, Tony Cipolla, spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County sheriff, as the last person of interest Person to see identified smart alive.

Due to the publicity of the case, the sheriff’s office announced the search warrants to prevent the spread of misinformation.

The arrest warrants were sealed because the department was not allowed to provide further information about the jurisdictions in which they were served. Two searches are being conducted in San Luis Obispo County, one in Los Angeles County and the fourth in Washington, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” the statement said. “The sheriff’s office will make no further comments and no additional information will be released at this time. We do not expect any further press releases.”

Timing and details unclear

The news of the arrest warrants comes about two weeks after the Stockton Record newspaper wrote an article entitled “Could Kristin Smart’s disappearance be answered?” Has published.

Smart came from Stockton and the story quoted Smart’s mother Denise. She said the family had been contacted by an ex-FBI agent who told relatives to prepare for a break in the case.

“Be ready. This will really be something you don’t expect. We want to give you the support you need,” the mother recalled the former agent. The agent had not given a schedule, she told the newspaper.

The family later issued a statement that The Record’s story was based on conversations “between our family and a retired FBI agent who has given us guidance over the years.”

“We support the efforts and commitment of the sheriff department,” the statement said. “It is extremely important that they take the time they need. In order to clarify an important point about timing, there is no current timeline for announcements. When the sheriff department completes the investigation, they will notify us all of the news. “

Through a spokesman, the family announced that it would not allow interview requests. The FBI said last month that it had seen no immediate announcement or development of the case.

“This is an ongoing investigation headed by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Department. As in this case, we are providing resources,” office spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told CNN.

Past leads have not worked

Smart, who would have turned 43 this month, was a 19-year-old newcomer when she disappeared on May 25, 1996 after she and other students left home from a brotherhood party.

The police said she was last seen near her dorm, but she never made it to her room. Friends and family would never have heard from her again, the authorities said.

The police said that she had no ID, no money, and no additional clothing when she disappeared.

A massive search and repeated interviews with a student who went with her that evening brought no breaks and Smart was declared dead in 2002.

In 2016, the FBI flew three funeral dogs from its facility in Quantico, Virginia. Investigators dug up part of the slope near where the school’s “P” mark is anchored to no avail.

Last month, the sheriff’s office announced that the case was underway and provided a list of his efforts since 2011, when the current government took over, including: 18 searches at nine locations; Submission of 37 evidence for DNA testing; Restoration of “140 new pieces of evidence” and conduct of 91 interviews.

The department has spent $ 62,000 since 2011 and invested 7,500 man hours in the case, it said. The investigators also confirmed that they were holding two trucks that belonged to family members of Flores, the interested person.