Investigation of the effects of exchange rate fluctuations on technological learning rates

When predicting the cost of new energy systems and technologies, researchers need to consider learning rates, which are estimated measures of technological progress. In fact, technological advances are usually associated with higher technological performance and lower production costs.

Researchers from the Institute for Advanced Sustainability Studies (IASS), the University of Potsdam and the ETH Zurich recently examined the extent to which estimates of the learning rate reflect technological progress and whether they can be influenced by other factors such as exchange rate fluctuations. Your paper, published in NaturEnergie, builds on findings from previous studies and indicates a connection between exchange rates and global learning rates.

“When finalizing an earlier paper on learning rates for concentrating solar energy, we decided to change the base currency of the analysis of euros – which made sense for CSP because it was mainly made in Europe – to dollars, the default currency in, for global economic analysis “Johan Lilliestam, one of the researchers who conducted the study, told TechXplore. “This changed our results, which surprised us – an effect that we had never heard of in the literature on the rate of learning.”

After this article was published, Lilliestam and his colleagues decided to further investigate their observations in order to better understand why and how the choice of currency affects the learning rate. In their new study, they conducted a series of analyzes to find out how the choice of currency for a particular technology, which is sometimes arbitrary, ultimately affects empirical observation of learning rates.

The researchers also wanted to quantify this “exchange rate effect” and introduce a method to compensate for this distortion. Such a method could ultimately allow more accurate empirical estimates of technological progress in a global context.

“We converted the raw data – the project costs, expressed in the national currency of each project – into different base currencies, so that all data are available on the same basis,” said Lilliestam. “As currencies fluctuate against each other, project costs vary when expressed in different currencies and can overstate or overwhelm the technological improvement that the learning rate metric is designed to measure.”

The unique method they developed allowed Lilliestam and his colleagues to calculate learning rates in different currencies to show how big the previously observed effect actually was. In their work, they concentrated on one illustrative case, that of large-scale photovoltaic systems over 5 MW.

The researchers then developed a series of equations to filter out the effects of currency fluctuations over a period of time. Using these equations, researchers should be able to create metrics that better match the learning rates that are actually to be measured: technological improvements in a particular research area.

“Our results show another case of how difficult it is to conduct empirical research: there are tons of bothersome and confusing factors, and it’s hard to know which ones are important,” said Lilliestam. “There are two important implications for our community. First, we show that past global learning rate estimates can be influenced by the exchange rate effect and that this effect can be large. Second, our result is very important for researchers and analysts who use learning, rate estimates in their Models, especially for those who run optimization models. “

Optimization models are computer techniques that can be used to predict the best solution for a particular problem. Since most optimization models currently in use prefer cheaper technologies, the analysis of which is based on global learning rates, even a small percentage difference can influence the final results and identify certain technologies as more advantageous or suitable for a specific use.

Optimization models are now widely used for both scientific analysis and policy advice, so their use of biased learning rates can ultimately lead to unrealistic strategies and technological implementations. By improving the accuracy of learning rate estimates, the methodology introduced by Lilliestam and his colleagues could also affect the results of these models and lead to more effective and advantageous technology-related measures.

“We are now examining how policy affects technological change and are conducting analyzes in the same area, focusing more on the drivers of technological learning than on methods of assessing learning,” added Lilliestam.

