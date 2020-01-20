Investigation of a Food Lion theft in Martinsville

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 / 9:42 PM EST / Updated: Jan 19, 2020 / 10:05 PM EST

Courtesy of Martinsville Police Service

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia (WFXR) – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred at Food Lion on the A.L. Philpott Highway in Martinsville.

The call arrived on January 17 around 8:56 p.m.

MPs said that a man entered the store, approached a cashier and asked for money.

According to the victim, the suspect made a gesture as if he had a weapon but did not actually display one. He was wearing dark clothes and a blue bandana. It is described as being 6’00 tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

MPs said he fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying the person involved in this theft. Anyone with information regarding the identity and location of this person is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers program offers rewards of up to $ 2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of the reward paid.