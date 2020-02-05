Investigation into a fire in which 4 children died may lead to charges against family members

MIAMI – An ongoing investigation into a fatal fire in which four children have been killed can lead to charges against a family member.

Flames broke out on December 30 in a house in Miami, killing three children and seriously injuring a fourth, who died two days later.

An order obtained by Local 10 News gave new details about why the children were left alone at home and how the evidence was tampered with.

According to the order, the children’s grandmother, Norma Bonilla, told the police that she had left the children alone to buy groceries, and said she had done it at least twelve times.

While Bonilla was shopping, the oldest child called her and screamed that the house was on fire and that they were imprisoned.

Bonilla called the mother of the children, who worked at Miami International Airport.

Authorities said that after the fire, during their investigation, an insurance investigator found that a smoke detector was installed in the house that was not there when the fire started. The investigator told the authorities that it was too clean to have been in the fire, even though it had burns to make it look like it had been there all the time.

The four children were identified as Heilyn Mejia, 11, Nainalee Lopez, 8, Nomar Lopez, 6 and Naziyah Fernandez, 1.

Four children killed in a fire in Miami. (WPLG)

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

.