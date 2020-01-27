Investigation at Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash could focus on fog

APU GOMES / AFP via Getty Images

The Washington Post reports that an investigation has begun that resulted in the helicopter that carried basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others falling on a hill in foggy conditions on Sunday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the luxury Sikorsky S-76B, built in 1991, sounded sluggish shortly before the crash, which occurred around 9:47 a.m.

It sounded (not) right and it was really quiet. I saw it fall and stutter. But it was difficult to see because it was so foggy, ”eyewitness Jerry Kocharian told the Los Angeles Times. “The helicopter disappeared into a cloud of fog and then there was a boom. There was a big fireball. Nobody could survive that. “

The Times spoke to experts and pilots who believe the focus of the investigation will likely be on the foggy weather conditions that day and possible mechanical problems.

At the time of the tragic incident, the fog was so thick – and visibility so poor – that the Los Angeles police and sheriff departments in the county landed their own helicopters.

However, experts said the bad weather should not have prevented Bryant’s helicopter from taking off, as it would have had instruments that would allow the pilot to navigate under the conditions. If the instruments had not been used, the pilot would have followed visual flight rules that require good visibility, the Times said.

The ESPN checked audio in which an air traffic controller informed the pilot that he was “still too low for flight tracking”, which meant that the plane was not detected by the radar due to the surrounding hills.

On the sports grounds, it was found that the helicopter made a left turn at a height of approximately 400 meters before diving and crashing. When the helicopter landed on the ground, Flightradar24 said it was traveling at a speed of more than 4,000 feet per minute.

CBSLA identified all nine victims of the crash, including John Altobelli, Orange Coast College head coach, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, and their daughter Payton the pilot Ara Zobayan.

Mauser’s husband Matt attended the Today Show on Monday to express his sadness and described his wife as a “beautiful, smart, fun” person, People reports.

“It’s terrible. I have three young children and I’m trying to figure out how to navigate life with three children and no mother.” -Matt Mauser, husband of Christina Mauser, who is one of the victims of the helicopter crash in LA .twitter. com / TxESfk5VvU

