Inverted perovskite solar cells with an efficiency of 22.3%

February 10, 2020

The figure shows the strategy for ligand anchoring developed by the researchers. Credit: Zheng et al.

Photovoltaic (PV) cells that can generate energy from the sun could be of great benefit in coping with the current environmental crisis. Perovskite PV cells consisting of metal halide perovskite semiconductors have recently proven to be particularly promising, since the researchers have been able to significantly improve their efficiency in terms of power conversion from 3.8% to 25.2%.

Their remarkable efficiencies make Perovskite one of the leading candidates in the development of the next generation of low-temperature processable PV technologies. Perovskite PV cells can have two main archetypes: the so-called regular (n-i-p) structure and the inverted (p-i-n) structure. So far, cells with a regular structure have achieved the highest efficiency in power conversion, while cells with a reverse structure have achieved significantly longer operating times.

Researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and the University of Toronto have recently been able to narrow the previously observed efficiency gap between perovskite PV cells with regular structure and those with inverted structure. Your paper, published in NaturEnergieintroduces a new design strategy with which they can produce inverted solar cells with long operating times and an efficiency of 22.3%.

“Perovskite PV devices with the highest efficiencies based on the regular structure have to incorporate ionic dopants into their hole transport materials,” Xiaopeng Zheng, one of the researchers involved in the study, told TechXplore. “By eliminating these unstable dopants, inverted PV devices have contributed to advances in technology operational stability. Unfortunately, the power conversion efficiency of inverted perovskite PV is significantly lower than that of regular structured devices (20.9% versus 25.2 %). “

According to Zheng, researchers must first ensure that perovskite PV technologies achieve excellent results in terms of both operational stability and energy conversion efficiency so that they have a real economic and environmental impact. The design strategy he developed in collaboration with his colleagues from KAUST and the University of Toronto could help improve the structural and optoelectronic properties of perovskite materials that are typically used to manufacture PV devices.

Zheng and his colleagues added a trace amount of surface-anchoring alkylamine ligands (AALs) with different chain lengths to their perovskite material. This allowed them to change some of the material properties, resulting in higher power conversion efficiencies than reverse-perovskite PV cells.

We have found that only a trace amount of alkylamine is sufficient during processing to alter the properties of the perovskite material in the following advantageous ways: (i) promoting crystal grain orientation; (ii) suppressing the trap state density; (iii) reducing the carrier non-radiative recombination (ie loss) and increasing the carrier mobility and diffusion length, (iv) inhibiting the ion migration in the perovskite, “said another researcher, Yi Hou, told TechXplore.

The AAL surface-modified perovskite films used by Zheng, Hou and their colleagues have a (100) orientation and a significantly lower trap state density compared to unmodified films. They also have improved carrier mobility and diffusion lengths, resulting in devices with a certified stabilized power conversion efficiency of 22.3%.

“Perovskite PVs are a young technology and they still have room to improve their stability to approach other established PV technologies such as c-Si and inorganic thin films,” said Ted Sargent, another researcher involved in the study , opposite TechXplore. “We have significantly narrowed the efficiency gap between inverted and regular devices by using only traces of alkylamine as grain and interface modifiers.”

The researchers found that perovskite solar cells made with their approach can work for over 1,000 hours at maximum output with simulated AM1.5 lighting without sacrificing efficiency. The design strategy they introduced could bring perovskite materials closer to meeting the demanding conditions for commercializing solar cells in the future.

“In the next phase of our research, we will look for ways to manufacture perovskite PVs to achieve large-scale devices without compromising performance and reliability,” Osman Bakr, another researcher involved, told TechXplore.

