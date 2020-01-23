Star Trek: Picard starts in 2399, when the captain, who has been retired for a long time, takes care of his European vineyard. But Picard doesn’t stay Earthbound for long in this CBS All Access show.







DAVE DAVIES, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. CBS All Access, the online streaming service of CBS, has already stepped into the ‘Star Trek’ fan base by presenting a spin-off series ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, which is now starting its third season. But this week, CBS All Access is doubling by launching a new “Star Trek” series, one that goes back to the first TV spin-off from the original series, “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” This new show, which is premiered today, is called “Star Trek: Picard” and features the actor and character in the middle of “The Next Generation”, Patrick Stewart as Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Our TV critic David Bianculli has this review.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “BLUE SKIES”)

BING CROSBY: (Singing) Blue skies smile at me – I see nothing but blue skies.

DAVID BIANCULLI, BYLINE: The music you just heard opens the premiere episode of “Star Trek: Picard”. A hardcore Trekkie that I know tells me that this same song was also prominent in one of the “Star Trek” movies at a wedding or something, but I’ll believe it. I have seen and remembered enough from the “Star Trek” canon to recognize a Romulan when I see one, but many of the quick and often playful references to names in this new series are lost. But that doesn’t bother me, or even doesn’t matter, because what matters is Patrick Stewart as Picard, and catching up with him is what makes this latest “Star Trek” franchise entry so intriguing.

The franchise is now huge. The original NBC series started in 1966 and was canceled after three seasons, and never in the top 25 for one of those seasons. “Star Trek” then seemed doomed to disappear into the TV universe and became a usually forgotten “60s sci-fi genre trivia response” such as “Land Of The Giants” or “The Time Tunnel,” except that the original “Star Trek “episodes started is heavily broadcast in syndication. And “Saturday Night Live” demonstrated the continued appeal of the show with a brilliant “Star Trek” spoof with John Belushi as Captain Kirk and Chevy Chase as Mr. Spock. A theatrical film was released in 1979, then two more in the 1980s. A follow-up TV series, “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, was produced in 1987 with a new crew led by Stewart’s Captain Jean-Luc Picard. That lasted seven years and gave momentum to all the series and films that have come since then, including the recent theatrical reboots and such spin-offs on a small screen like “Deep Space Nine”, “Voyager”, “Enterprise” and “Discovery”.

And now there is “Star Trek: Picard”, which starts on earth in the year 2399. Picard lives the good life, retires and tends towards his European vineyard, when the anniversary of the tragedy that led to his retirement prompts him to visit that issue again on live television. He had tried to show compassion for some galactic refugees seeking asylum, an unpopular decision at the time and since then.

(TV SHOW SOUNDBITE, “STAR TREK: PICARD”)

PATRICK STEWART: (Like Jean-Luc Picard) The Romulans asked for our help. I believe we had a deep obligation to give it.

MERRIN DUNGEY: (As an interviewer) Many felt that there was better use of our resources than helping the oldest enemy of the Federation.

STEWART: (Like Jean-Luc Picard) Well, fortunately, the Federation has chosen to support the rescue efforts.

DUNGEY: (As an Interviewer) Yes, initially.

STEWART: (As Jean-Luc Picard) I am known as convincing, but the Federation understood that millions of lives were at stake.

DUNGEY: (As an interviewer) Romulan is alive.

STEWART: (Like Jean-Luc Picard) No, alive.

DUNGEY: (As an Interviewer) You left the Enterprise to lead the rescue armada – 10,000 warp-capable ferries, a mission to move 900 million Romulan civilians to worlds beyond the explosion of a supernova – a logistical achievement more ambitious than the pyramids.

STEWART: (Like Jean-Luc Picard) The pyramids were a symbol of colossal vanity. If you are looking for historical analogy – Dunkirk.

BIANCULLI: As the plot gets thicker in this new series, we learn that all so-called synthetic substances, the type of humanoid hybrid represented by Data in “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, have been taken offline. There are all sorts of intrigues on earth and beyond, which ultimately prompts Picard to leave his vineyard and leave his sour grapes to seek answers from a scientist who specializes in synthetic substances. She is played by Alison Pill, who portrayed Zelda Fitzgerald in “Midnight In Paris” by Woody Allen and Maggie Jordan in HBO series “The Newsroom” by Aaron Sorkin.

(TV SHOW SOUNDBITE, “STAR TREK: PICARD”)

ALISON PILL: (As Agnes Jurati) Admiral Picard, it’s an honor.

STEWART: (As Jean-Luc Picard) Dr. Jurati, thank you for giving me time.

PILL: (As Agnes Jurati) Oh, Agnes. How can I help you?

STEWART: (Like Jean-Luc Picard) You can tell me if it is possible to make a conscious android from flesh and blood.

PILL: (As Agnes Jurati) No, really. How can I – is that why you came here?

STEWART: (Like Jean-Luc Picard) That’s it.

PILL: (Like Agnes Jurati) Even before the ban, that was – well, a flesh and blood android in our eyes, but a conscious – not for a thousand years.

STEWART: (Like Jean-Luc Picard) That makes it even more curious that I recently had tea.

BIANCULLI: There are lots of other new characters and subplots in “Star Trek: Picard.” There is a deep conspiracy within the federation and a mystery to solve and someone to find and rescue, all of which take a few episodes. At some point, Picard goes to the bridge and says, “Get involved” and we go back into space. But by then, because we care so much about Picard and reuniting with him a third of a century after “Next Generation” first appeared on TV, we are already engaged.

