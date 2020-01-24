Josh Onomah fiddles with the cast that protects his left hand and laughs at the pain. “It’s broken,” he says, raising his arm in the air like a trophy. Once the most electrifying talent at Tottenham Academy, the five years since his debut have numbed him to most football wear. But fleetingly, while Onomah details leaving his childhood club, a genuine hint of discomfort adheres to his voice.

“I’ve been there since I was eight years old,” he says after a little pause. “Tottenham was my life, my future, and I developed a love for them that will always be in my heart. But that is football for you. Not everything goes according to plan. In life, you take a few steps back just to introduce yourself. You have to get out of the bubble and I have needed it in my career. Sometimes, that is being a man, deciding what is right for you (even if it is) leaving your home. ”

After 14 years in Tottenham, the memories are still a bit raw. But “Fulham feels at home now,” he says, relaxing in his chair on the training ground before the FA Cup qualifier in Manchester City on Sunday. The manager, Scott Parker, and his assistant, Matt Wells, were coaches under 18 on Onomah and both had been instrumental in nurturing the talent that prompted him to be the center of attention.

A skilled central midfielder, Onomah was only 17 when he made his senior debut with Mauricio Pochettino. In the following year, he started in the Champions League, scored on White Hart Lane and several club coaches saw him as a potentially higher ceiling than Harry Winks.

You cannot specify an exact moment when that impulse seemed to be flat. In part, it was due to playing out of position, its opportunities largely came in fragments in the right wing. But Onomah does not shy away from the fact that his own frustration and occasional lack of motivation was largely responsible.

“I wouldn’t say I took it for granted, but I wasn’t 100% focused on football when I grew up, around 18-20,” he says. “(It wasn’t until I got injured) that I realized how important it is in my life. I don’t think it’s healthy to live with regret (about it). You have to learn from your mistakes. That’s what helped shape I as a player and person.

“Mauricio Pochettino had a great influence on me. He always pressured me, gave me the advice I needed to get to Tottenham and gave me my debut, for which I will always be grateful. That was always my dream. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out and I felt I needed games to show what I am good at and grow as a player. “

At a time when the club operated under a strict policy of maintaining its best prospects internally, pressing for a loan ultimately meant the beginning of the end of Onomah’s time in Tottenham. Pushed by the sweat and the arena of the Championship at Aston Villa, he offered snapshots of the individual brilliance seen at the youth level, but as the season progressed he could not maintain his control. He was still only 20 years old, he had a youth confidence, but after arriving from a great club and “he was expected to perform every week, when it didn’t work it was difficult.”

Josh Onomah made 32 senior appearances for Tottenham (Getty)

The irony does not escape Onomah when he remembers losing in the play-off final to Fulham that year. “That was a pretty emotional moment for me,” he says. “We worked so hard that season and we fell short of the last obstacle. It was definitely one of the hardest things to take. “

However, the most difficult was a loan at Sheffield Wednesday the following season. Harassed by the wounds, and then publicly by her own manager, the Onomah star vanished prematurely and the hardened exterior she had forcibly developed in Villa began to show cracks.

read more

“I feel I have learned and tried a lot in the last two years,” he says. “It has been difficult but, fortunately, I have had good people around me who have encouraged me. That was a huge factor in terms of not falling apart or falling. In a way, I am grateful for the injuries because they made me realize how much I love soccer. You suffer from ups and downs and that’s how you face it, that’s what matters. “

It has been a gradual process to rebuild that trust in Fulham. Onomah missed another preseason, caught in limbo while the two clubs negotiated a fee that would see Ryan Sessegnon move in the other direction, and Parker made sure he didn’t risk any setbacks by rushing him to the initial lineup. “His influence has been very important,” says Onomah. “When you have such a coach, you can put all your trust in him.”

For Fulham fans, it was not until his winner ended the unbeaten streak of 11 Leeds games last month that the curtain rose on the arrival of Onomah. However, for him, that first goal in two years finally brought the closing of a chapter where dreams have vanished and been rebuilt. “When the ball hit the bottom of the net, I froze,” he laughs. “I didn’t know what to do at the beginning.”

“The manager and the training staff have helped boost my career,” he says, having started eight of the last 10 games. “I had a fairly slow start, but that goal was really significant for my confidence. I have to seize the opportunity now. I want to show everyone how I am better, how I have grown as a player, that I feel comfortable at the Premier League level. Now I have to win that. “

