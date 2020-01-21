On December 20, 2019, Professor William Nesbitt interviewed Robert Englund about his experiences with Roger Corman, New World Pictures and Galaxy of Terror. At the end of the interview, Englund spoiled William with a question about his connection to Star Wars.

WN – I am curious to set the record straight. I read that you were briefly considered for the role of Han Solo in Star Wars. Is that true?

RE – You know that everyone misunderstands. I hate talking about it.

WN – OK. If you don’t want to. , ,

RE – Because here’s the reason: everyone gets it wrong. This is the internet. You misunderstand everything. I do not know whether it is a matter of generation or whether it is a healthy matter of bite.

I really wanted to be in Apocalypse Now, and my agent tried and tried to get me inside. I finally got an audition, but I wanted to be ready for the cook, but I think they had already hired Frederic Forrest. and i think i was too young for that. I think they wanted someone who looked a little older, who looked like he was a little around.

But because I’m a surfer in real life, they said, “Well, we’re going to look for him for the surfer.” This is the role that Sam Bottoms eventually played. But I went to the surfer and I think they thought I was too old. I think I had a slightly scruffy beard. I was dressed very military and had an old jersey with my sleeves rolled up. I had unbuttoned my buttons and a green military tank top underneath, and I had a pair of really tight green Levis, the old 501 Levis, and a pair of army boots, and my hair was really long, blond, and curly at the time.

WN – How did you get to Star Wars from the Apocalypse Now audition?

RE – They threw this film through the hall and asked if they could see me. One of the people from Apocalypse Now, and I don’t remember who it was, just walked me through the hall and into these double doors and I went in and they threw Star Wars.

WN – Do you have an opinion about George Lucas? Were you familiar with his previous work?

RE – Now I adored George Lucas. American graffiti is one of my favorite films of all time. It’s about my generation. I remember that moment. And I love this film. I think it’s a perfect film. I am a big fan of George Lucas.

WN – So what happened when you came to Star Wars casting?

RE – I wasn’t right for anything. They didn’t think I was fit, but they took my picture. They took a Polaroid from me and talked to me for five minutes. I later discovered that Tom Selleck or someone like Tom Selleck had rejected them for Han Solo.

I’ve read all sorts of names, including those related to Han Solo. I understand that he wasn’t even human in the early drafts. Solo was a kind of alien.

WN – So it was the role of Han Solo that you auditioned for?

RE – I assumed I assume they took my polaroid for Han Solo. I have not read. I haven’t read a script. They just took my picture and talked to me for a few minutes.

WN – Why do you think you didn’t get the role?

RE – The rumor I heard later was that they walked up and down with Han Solo in old age. They thought he should be like Luke’s uncle, like the cool uncle who comes to Thanksgiving and leads the boy into the alley to smoke a cigarette – the cool older uncle. So I thought they were getting older – maybe.

But they thought for a second, maybe Han can be as young as Luke. He could be like the Artful Dodger in Oliver Twist. He could be about the same age as Luke. And at that moment I think maybe they saw me. That’s all that happened.

WN – Do you remember anything?

RE – Nothing else happened except that I saw the pages, the scene that you read when you read for Luke Skywalker. So I looked at it and thought, “God, I wish I could do that.” Not right for Luke. Luke had to be really handsome. I am a character actor. And I knew I wasn’t right for Luke.

WN – Then what?

RE – I went and I went across the street and I had some beers in the old Formosa Café. And I got back in my car and drove up the canyon and over the hill to my really cool bachelor apartment in the Hollywood Hills. I went upstairs and there was a pair of cowboy boots on my porch, a pair of Acme boots that belonged to my buddy Mark Hamill. I knew Mark had finished the street at Mary Tyler Moore Studios and he was probably visiting.

WN – So you were friends with Mark.

RE – He always slept and he always hung around. Mark was a great friend and he has brought me to many things over the years: Monty Python. He made me aware of Ray Davies and the Kinks, the famous English rock group. He just had a great radar for cool things and we all loved the same things.

WN – How was his experience in Hollywood and how successful was he at that time?

RE – Until then, Mark was a big television star. He was not a film actor. I was the film actor. In the 1970s, in the early and mid 1970s, they were a different world. You either made films or you made television. There was no large crossover.

WN – When do you think it started?

RE – I think the crossover really started with John Travolta moving from Welcome Back, Kotter, his little sitcom, to Saturday Night Fever. Then it really broke open. Then people went back and forth. I remember that even your agent was mainly films or mainly television in terms of his power. I must have had friends who were mostly TV actors or friends who were mostly film actors. You didn’t go back and forth much. It was more separate and not anymore.

WN – So you come back to your seat after the audition, Mark Hamill is there, and then what?

RE – I went to my apartment and there was Mark on the couch in the middle of a six-pack from Heineken and he was watching the Bob Newhart Show. Mark, me and my ex-girlfriend all sat between four and five o’clock and watched a double bill on the Mary Tyler Moore Show and the Bob Newhart Show because we hadn’t done that back then They were watching these shows and were now considered perfect sitcom comedies with three cameras. Mark loved her. We loved the characters and we loved the actors. Mark would one day work for these people on a television program, The Texas Wheelers.

I came home. Mark is on the couch watching TV and I told him because Mark loved American Graffiti and George Lucas too. I just told Mark about this new George Lucas film – that’s all. Mark phoned and called his agent.

WN – Did he know you were auditioning for Star Wars, or did he know about you first?

RE – You may have already submitted it. I dont know. I don’t remember Mark ever telling me that he is ready for the project or telling me, so I don’t think he knew about it. But I remember telling Mark about Star Wars and Mark talking on the phone and calling his agent, and that’s the story I tell about Hollywood as this little world.

WN – What a moment in time. Freddy Krueger and Luke Skywalker watch TV together.

RE – Before I was Freddy Krueger and Mark Luke Skywalker, we were Hollywood actors who traded information and watched movies and matinees, watched our favorite television shows, and hung out. And it’s just a moment in time, and there’s just something magical about it.

That is the story. I wasn’t ready for Han Solo and I wasn’t ready for Luke Skywalker. I was there in the office for five minutes, but I came home and told Mark about it, he called his agent, and the rest is history.

William Nesbitt is a professor of English at Beacon College, where he teaches The Mythic Tradition and Star Wars, among others. His last book is Forsaken: The Origin and Aftermath of Roger Corman’s The Fantastic Four.