Last year Lego celebrated its 20th anniversary of partnering with Star Wars. A wealth of Lego Star Wars content has been created in these 20 years so fans can share their content

Enthusiasm for this beloved collaboration. Much of the content in Lego Star Wars is rooted in the world of animation. I had the great pleasure of discussing these projects with Mike Price. Over the years, he had been commissioned to write and produce a number of animated Lego Star Wars projects.

Price dreamed of working in the entertainment industry from an early age. He was fascinated by the love of film and television. Price read and studied everything he could know about the industry. His passion and hard work enabled him to have a successful career as a writer and producer. Mike Price has made a lot of progress in the industry, but some highlights to consider include his well-deserved Emmy Awards from the successful television show The Simpsons and his current role as a showrunner and co-creator of the animated Netflix series. F is for the family.

FT – What was your first Star Wars experience?

MP – I’m going to date, I was in high school when the original film came out, it was the summer of 77. I was in a play, we played musicals in the summer, and all the other children in the play started talking about war Stars. I had never heard of it. There wasn’t much advertising in the past, but they were crazy about it, some had even seen it a few times. This was literally a week after the show and they were already doing false lightsaber fights with broom handles. It sounded like it was for me, so I went to a local New Jersey theater with my friend. There was a huge queue and when we arrived the film had started. We missed the whole crawl and the first thing I remember was the attack on Princess Leia’s blockade runner. We went into chaos and wondered what it was about. Then Darth Vader suddenly appeared and we finally found out. We totally loved it from the first moment.

FT – Did Star Wars affect your writing?

MP – I always grew up with the desire to have something to do with entertainment and writing. I don’t know if it specifically affected my spelling. As a child, I was always obsessed with everything related to films, television, and reading books. I think that all of these great filmmakers like Stephen Spielberg, George Lucas and Martin Scorsese surfaced in this late 70’s, and that got me more into storytelling and filmmaking. I just wanted to find a way to be part of it.

FT – Have you ever thought you were part of Star Wars, did you ever think of it?

MP – It was never a thought that came to my mind. I mean, I loved it, I watched all the films and I was there for the prequels every opening day. I didn’t get into the expanded universe. Somehow it came about by a lucky coincidence.

FT – What was it like working with Lucasfilm for the first time?

MP – It started about ten years ago when Robot Chicken caused a sensation and did a lot of its own Star Wars stuff. My agent called me and asked if I was interested in meeting the people behind Robot Chicken who are Seth Green and Matthew Senreich. They put together a writing stick for a show called Star Wars: Detours. It is a show that has never been released, but a lot of it is finished. I had never met them before, but they knew my work from The Simpsons and were looking for fun people to work on this show. I had a meeting with them, but it would take too long. They wanted to gather their typists and take them on a two-week retreat to Skywalker Ranch to work personally with George Lucas to design and write the series. I was thrilled with the opportunity, of course, but I worked full time on the Simpsons and it would not work. I said thank you and my agent said it couldn’t work this time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3A68Ka8hiiI [/ embed]

About a year later, the Lego Star Wars team started thinking about expanding on what it already had, namely the games and silent animated short films. They talked about trying something special and remembered me. So my agent called me and asked if I wanted to do something with Lego Star Wars. I didn’t know much about it at the time, but I said for sure! I was told that I had an idea, they didn’t give much of a parameter, only that it would be aimed at children and that a half-hour special series would be somewhere in the Star Wars universe. I wrote a treatment. It was the basic idea of ​​a group of children on an excursion to the Galactic Senate. I sent it in and they selected it and it turned out to be the Padawan threat. They flew me to Lucasfilm headquarters and I met Howard Roffman, president of Lucasfilm’s licensing, and Derek Stothard, vice president of licensing. We had a great meeting, they basically told me to have fun with it.

FT – Was it the first time you worked on Lego Star Wars that you were discouraged to think that you would be working on this item?

MP – At first it was because I’m entering this world and wondering what I’m going to do. Then I go back to Howard Roffman and feel completely comfortable. The lunch where he said, “Have fun with it, don’t hit too much, do whatever you want.”

FT – After your first Lego Star Wars project, did you expect to do more in this universe?

MP – When the first one came out they were very satisfied, then I heard about my contact with Lego, the late Kathleen Fleming, who was a wonderful woman. She said they really liked it and we think we might want to do one more and asked if I was interested. And of course I said yes, please. I just jumped on it. I made another standalone special called “The Empire Strikes Out” and I felt that it could be my last chance to do something for Star Wars. I went out and did wild stuff, posed every joke I could think of and went on funny. It’s crazy.

It was the first time that I offered my services as a producer where they ran on The Padawan Menace with what I wrote and then showed me a cut. I have made a few suggestions here or there, such as a line break. But since The Empire Strikes Out, I’ve said that I should participate in it all the way. In my daily job at The Simpsons, we write the script, start the animation process, and can watch the shows and make changes at various points along the way. Let me try Lego Star Wars. They let me do that so that I could give animation notes and rewrite throughout the process. I was very happy with The Empire Strikes Out.

FT – I noticed that your work is not only good for children, but also for adults. Especially when moments like Jar-Jar are blown away.

MP – Absolutely! When writing all of these Lego Star Wars shows, I always thought that I often wrote for myself and dealt with some of the fun things I feel about Star Wars. I was not a big fan of the prequels, I know that there are a lot of younger people who grew up during this time and really love them. I mean everyone has their Star Wars, which is great. So I could make some jokes at the expense of some of the things in it, including Jar-Jar. I always imagined a mother or father watching these films with their child, and the parents know the films very well. So the humor is aimed at someone who knows the movies, but much of the humor is only aimed at children who may be experiencing Star Wars for the first time. When I was a kid, I loved the classic animation of Warner Brothers Looney Tunes. As a small child I found them incredibly funny, but the more you look at them, the more you learn that they are cleverly aimed at parents. This spirit stays with me when I work on my things.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-cXWv7vL2o [/ embed]

FT – Have you ever worked with George Lucas personally?

MP – I finally got to know him and spent a little time with him. When it was time to shoot another season of Star Wars: Detours, they came to me again and asked if I was interested now. At that point I was already working on the Lego shows and said if I have the opportunity to go to the Skywalker Ranch and spend time with George Lucas I have to do it somehow. But the Simpsons are a bit complicated, we work all year round, there is no break where most TV shows take a 4 to 5 month break where everyone is absent. I just used my vacation time and luckily my wife agreed. I joined the team to write some episodes of season three. We have to live in the house of the Skywalker Ranch. The only thing that cheated me was that everyone in Detours first two seasons spent two weeks in a conference room where George Lucas told him stories and got his feedback. We have to do it for a day. He was very funny and very nice when he heard our pitches. He liked what I did and we took all the photos with him and then he went. As far as I know, he could have gone to Disney to sell Lucasfilm because I remember it was April 2012 and they made the announcement shortly after.

FT – Did you have a change in connection with the Disney takeover of Lucasfilm when you were working on the Yoda Chronicles?

MP – Not really, the first two specials, “The Padawan Menace” and “The Empire Strikes Out” and “The Yoda Chronicles” were created and broadcast for Cartoon Network. At the time we made the New Yoda Chronicles, it was right after Disney took over. There was only one additional step, I was allowed to work with some people from the Lucasfilm Story Group, especially Carrie Beck and Leland Chee. It made no difference at all, they were very patient and fun. I know they were preparing to start up The Force Awakens and Rogue One, and we may have written a story that was about to happen before A New Hope, and they didn’t want to do it. They were also willing to create rebels, but didn’t tell us, but they said stay away from that time. That’s why The New Yoda Chronicles bounces around on time, part of which takes place in the prequel era after Order 66, and the rest takes place immediately after A New Hope.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nHJg6BQ4CZo [/ embed]

FT – Did you work with Anthony Daniels?

MP – Yes! When I first met Howard Roffman before The Padawan Menace, we talked about what this first project would look like. There were some questions on the Lego page

about whether we could have a dialogue in these shows or not. Until then, all cutscenes had little noises. I was hoping I could give these characters something to say. But Howard said, “I think it will work, we will do it.” We mentioned that C-3PO played a big role in the story, and he said, “We’ll probably get Anthony to do that.” I was like really? He said, “Oh yes, he will do it.” He’s really great, but I think he really protects the character and doesn’t want anyone else to play it. All other parts like Luke, Han and Vader can be voiced by really talented actors who sound like them. Most of the time Anthony appeared on a patch via satellite audio, but once he happened to be in Los Angeles and I was allowed to work with him personally in a recording studio. He was fantastic, knew the character very well and said, “I think Threepio would do it that way.”

FT – I appreciate that he protects Threepio and is always ready to portray him in another project.

MP – You can find someone that sounds like him, but there is only one, only one C-3PO. But at The Empire Strikes Out, the animation producer was a Star Wars fan, we were all. It was like we were just asking these actors to revise their roles. We asked Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, they said no, but a few others said yes. In this film we have Andy Secombe as Watto, Brian Blessed as Boss Nass and Kenneth Colley as Admiral Piett and Julian Glover as General Veers. It was a real pleasure to work with them.

FT – Correct me if I’m wrong, but did Anthony Daniels give you a gift?

MP – No, we all have something together. He, I and a wonderful man, Michael Donovan, our casting director for all of these shows, attended the Star Wars celebration in 2015 and had a Lego Star Wars panel. As part of it, John McCormack from Lego surprised us all with small versions of Lego from us. I have a bit of Lego at home, it was a great honor because, as I learned later, you get a full-size Lego figure if you spend 15-20 years with Lego. It was an honor for me, it’s on my bookshelf with all my awards, there are three Emmys, then a Lego me. It is just right with the Emmys.

FT – Are all of these Emmys from your work on The Simpsons and did you write one of the Star Wars related gags on The Simpsons?

MP – Yes, they are and a couple. The first thing we had to do with Star Wars when I was here. I’ve been in the series for almost 19 years now. Somewhere in season 13 or 14. As part of the episode, Marge and Homer went for a wine tasting while Bart and Lisa got stuck with George Lucas on a version of the Skywalker Ranch. I love Star Wars so much, usually if there is anything related to Star Wars in the past 18 years I may have opened it or helped in some way.

FT – Did you work on the Simpsons while working on Lego Star Wars or did you have to take breaks in between?

MP – If I had to go to a Lucasfilm meeting, I would only have one day off. But mostly I wrote the shows in my spare time. I never really took the time to work on the Simpsons. I found time to work on it in my odd hours.

FT – Was it difficult to move from The Simpsons to Lego Star Wars, with one more targeting adult humor and the other targeting children?

MP – Not really, I think I brought Simpson’s sensitivity to these shows, like the style of ironic joking, and also signing gags. I got out of the way and pushed onto the signs. The Lego shows should be broadcast around the world. They didn’t know if everyone would be able to understand them. I said that people enjoyed seeing them and kept them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XH62I4LaOJI [/ embed]

One of my favorite jokes is in Droid Tales. In my version of The Phantom Menace, little Anakin is in this starfighter and he goes to the droid control ship, then you see Nute Gunray and he says, “Oh no, a little kid,” and that’s a Simpsons joke because of him would never be afraid of him. It felt pretty natural to use the Simpsons’ sensitivity to humor, but of course I had to be careful not to be too grown up.

FT – In your show, F is For Family, you have the talents of Laura Dern and Bill Burr, who also worked on Star Wars. Have you discussed all of your Star Wars experiences with each other?

MP – Bill is funny, he will admit that he was never a Star Wars fan. When he shot his episode of The Mandalorian, it was in April in the middle of the F is For Family production. He said, “Yeah, I’m going to do this Star Wars TV show.” I said it was great. He says, “Yeah, they asked me to do that, but I don’t really like the stuff, but whatever.” He told me how amazing it was how they did the physical production. Laura had only good things to say, we didn’t talk too much about it, but she really had a great time working on it.

FT – Would live action for Star Wars be something that would interest you?

MP – Oh sure I would. I mean, I originally came from the theater. I was trained as an actor and director for the stage. When I started writing in the store I was working on some live action shows, a sketch show that was an inexpensive alternative to Saturday Night Live and some sitcoms. It was almost 20 years ago. I miss working with a living person, as much fun as it is to work with these amazing performers for all of these shows. There is something about watching a living person who performs great. I would like to try again.

FT – Was there a specific goal in working on these Lego Star Wars projects?

MP – Fun just to have fun and tell a good story. The only one who had a mission statement was Droid Tales. It was really interesting because everyone else was more or less original stories set in and around the Star Wars universe. We had our own silly offspring and weird extra stories. But with Droid Tales, it was our mission to summarize and present what Star Wars leads to The Force Awakens for younger children who may never have seen the Star Wars films before. We also grafted an original story about it by trying to find C-3PO as it follows R2 through the galaxy. Ultimately, it was a framing device, and we had to find a way to put this whole story into 20-minute shows.

FT – Where do you get inspiration from when writing in the world of Star Wars? Watch the films again or listen to the scores of John Williams?

MP – It is a mix of the two. When I started working on one of them, I blocked a lot of time, put on the films and let them play. I would have a notepad and would write down little ideas that I think are funny. I remember when I first made a note about Palpatine when his hood was on and when his hood was off. Nobody can say who he is. It’s a bit like Superman and Clark Kent. As I sit down and write on my computer, I play the scores as a background soundtrack for my writing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-LuYDrzGcMY [/ embed]

FT – Would you return to Lego Star Wars on this occasion?

MP – I would definitely do it anytime. You just have to call me. In fact, they usually call me to advise me or to spread a joke. The last thing I did was the fastest and last thing in Jedi history ever told that traced the last Jedi. They wanted it to come out at the time the film came out. So they took me to a locked room at Lucasfilm headquarters in Burbank and I read the script for The Last Jedi six months before the film came out. You were like here, read it. I read it on a super locked iPad. That was of course a huge pleasure. I couldn’t tell anyone what I had done, but it was fun. If there was another opportunity to write another special, I would definitely do it.

FT – Which era would you like to include in the opportunity to play Lego Star Wars again?

MP – It would be fun to do something with the newer films. I think there are a lot of fun things in the new films, just Legoizing. I like that about the new films. I like the humor in them, very self-ironic humor. If there was an opportunity to do something in modern times, it would be fun to write a story with Poe, Rey, Finn and Kylo Ren. Kylo is great! They treat him with a lot of humor, like his relationship with General Hux, it’s very similar to the way I would write Palpatine and Grievous. They are a bit like Chalmers and Skinner at The Simpsons. I am also crazy about The Mandalorian and love this show. I hope Lego can do something with it, a little Lego baby, Yoda, would be pretty worth seeing.

FT – Baby Yoda chronicles?

MP – Baby Yoda Chronicles … I like it!

I want to thank Mike Price for his time and his contributions to the Star Wars franchise. Many of these Lego Star Wars projects stream on Disney Plus.

The interview was conducted by Joey Clark, guest contribution from Fantha Tracks.