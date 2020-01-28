Interstate 81 police chase in Montgomery and Roanoke counties ends with suspicious arrest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – The suspect that law enforcement chased in Montgomery and Roanoke counties and then returned to Montgomery County was arrested.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was involved in an incident at a Riner community bank. An MP believed he spotted the suspect’s vehicle, described by a witness. When the MP tried to stop the vehicle, the driver fled on Highway 81 North, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the driver entered Roanoke County, MPs ended their pursuit and Virginia state police became involved, officials said.

There was a minor accident in Roanoke County due to the lawsuit. At least one person was slightly injured, said Lt. Mark Hollandsworth of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after entering Roanoke County, the suspect turned and returned to Christiansburg. and released at 114 on Intestate 81 South. The driver drove to a Citgo convenience store, said Hollandsworth.

The sheriff’s office, the Christiansburg Police Department, and the Virginia State police participated in the arrest of the suspect.

The incident is under investigation, authorities said.

