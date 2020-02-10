Internet users question the presence of Blac Chyna at the Academy Awards, ask why is she a part?

The glamor model Blac Chyna was a surprise guest on the Oscar 2020 red carpet.

Rob Kardashian’s ex arrived in a black velvet dress by Dona Matoshi with fringed accents and dark blue rhinestones and an opening to the thigh.

Oscars 2020: Blac Chyna walks the red carpet, confuses Internet users

The Internet was confused about what I was doing at the event, which celebrates the best of cinema and mostly movie and television stars attend.

Chyna, who is not a presenter and is not nominated, was one of the first to arrive, along with many television presenters, including Billy Porter and Lily Aldridge, who are the hosts of a pre-show.

“How did Blac Chyna finish his way to the #Oscars?!” Wrote a Twitter user.

“Why is Blac Chyna at the Oscars ?! If you are only inviting someone, may I receive one next year, please? “Asked another.

“They just let someone in, huh?” Wrote another Twitter user.

Chyna has not explained her presence at the Oscars, but shared videos in the foreground of her appearance on Instagram.

