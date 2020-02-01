Internet has found the Doppelganger from Meghan Markle on an Instagram mother

Akeisha Varnado Land, a social media influencer from Missouri, United States, has become viral because of her eerie resemblance to the former Dutchman of Sussex.

Does Instagrammer Akeisha Land (right) look like Meghan Markle? | Credit: AP / Instagram

After Sridevi, Liam Hemsworth and Prince Harry’s doppelgoers went viral on social media because of their creepy resemblance to the celebrities and former royal, the internet has now found another doppleganger. And this time the celebrity is none other than former actress Meghan Markle.

Akeisha Varnado Land, a social media influencer from Missouri, United States, has become viral because of her eerie resemblance to the former Dutchman of Sussex. Land, who has a joint Instagram account with her daughter, recently posted a photo of the two on their account, which initially had more than 13,000 likes.

The photo soon became viral, many people began to notice Land’s similarity with the former Duchess of Sussex. Land told Daily Mail that she did not see the agreement herself, but that she was often mistaken for Markle, even in church.

The 39-year-old mother from said: “Even my good friends and family say that I look like her! And although I don’t see the similarities myself, I definitely consider it a huge compliment, because she’s just blood-curdling.”

Since the image became viral, the influencer mother’s account has yielded more than 180,000 followers. Many commented on the photo, swearing through the eerie resemblance.

Recently the internet also found Prince’s Harry’s double and the image went viral with many memes spread at the expense of the former Prince.

Good to see that the Duke of Sussex has already found work. pic.twitter.com/GKQZCAZwEf

– Mark Prisk (@PriskMark) January 22, 2020

The Suits actor along with husband and former Duke of Sussex Prince Harry recently renounced their royal titles, which wanted to move to Canada and start a family as “normal” people.

