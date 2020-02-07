Internet goes crazy after Pet Cat’s “Cat” sounds like “Are you coming?” in viral video

In the video you can see the owner of the cat moving from one room to another, only to see if he / she has heard the sound correctly after the cat’s absurd meow.

The cat’s owner shared a video of the freaky incident on TikTok | Credit image: TikTok

In a bizarre incident, a video image has captured the meow of a cat that sounds strange like a person who says, “Are you coming?” The video, which has been shared on the social media portal TikTok, has been viewed about 10 million times and has been tagged more than two million times.

The video has produced an abundance of responses with some users wondering if the cat was possessed, while others asked people around her to run away.

In the video you can see the owner of the cat moving from one room to another, only to see if he / she has heard the sound correctly after the cat’s absurd meow. He can be seen repeatedly and asked the pet, “what did you just say?”

The clip is subtitled as: “What did she say?!? #Fyp #foryoupage # 4upage #cat”

Of the 23,000 comments posted on the short clip, a user who believed the cat was possessed, “that was a ghost … and not your cat … run !!”, a second user posted: “I say RUN “. “That is a possessed cat” placed a third user.

On the other hand, there were TikTokers who said that animals can talk. A user posted: “I swear animals can talk, but they can’t let us know lol”.

A second Tiktok user said: “Dude, I swear cats can talk if they want to! My cat would say / cry “Noo, Noo, Noo!” During bathing time and other sentences also at different times. “

