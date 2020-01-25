'Interior Chinatown' puts that guy in the background Front and center: NPR

Willis Wu is often seen as a generic Asian man in a restaurant or the background of a crime scene on a television drama called Black and White. You know the show: she is an accomplished young detective, he is a third generation agent, together they are black and white and they solve impossible things.

Willis hopes to be a Kung Fu Guy on film screens all over the world. But for now he is the star of Interior Chinatown, the new novel by Charles Yu, an award-winning writer for Westworld and other shows.

Yu says that Willis leads a kind of marginal existence. “We’ve all seen Law & Order, and every few seasons it looks like they’re playing an episode in Chinatown. And you have the two leads and they’re in the foreground and it’s their story and almost in the background, almost blurry is a man who unloads a van. And I wanted to tell a story about that man. “

Highlights of the interview

Willis gets stuck on the stereotypical dialogue

He has to say things about “doing in honor of my family,” or “you wouldn’t understand it in my culture.” … I have certainly seen a lot of them, [but] in my TV work, I have been lucky enough to write in shows where my bosses would never get through that rule.

About what is missing in stories about Chinese history in America

For me – and that really is an incentive for writing the book and writing it this way – I think I was trying to tell the story this way, capturing something about the feeling of what it is like to not center the action … Chinese Americans and Taiwanese Americans and other Asian American groups excelled in various areas. And yet, at least from my perspective, there may still be a feeling of it, it seems to be wrong.

This story came to me at a point in my life that, yes, I had worked on TV for a few years. But I also reach the age at which my own parents age. And they have been in America for decades, more than 50 years. And my own children also reach an age when they ask questions. They can watch the news, and they can ask, are we real Americans? You know, is there a qualification for that? And so positioned between them, as this kind of middle-aged writer, I wanted to write a book about what it’s like from all their perspectives.

About Willis’ desire for a moment when the light touches his face

It’s a little bit, you know, who doesn’t want that moment? And yet it is not a moment that, especially many Asian actors, you know. And recently we have seen – it is incredible to see Awkwafina accepting a Golden Globe on stage. I looked at that moment with my daughter, who is 12. And for her to see … a face that looks like it gets that prize, that’s something I won’t forget.

This story was produced for radio by Ian Stewart and D. Parvaz, and adapted for the web by Petra Mayer