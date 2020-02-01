Intelligent robots for picking objects appear in the warehouse

Credit: Covariant

A robot recently caught the attention of the press in a warehouse on the outskirts of Berlin.

The New York Times called the component sorting robot “a significant advance in artificial intelligence and the ability of machines to do human work.”

A video demo of the robot in action showed that the robot places different objects with different shapes in different containers.

“While millions of products are in warehouses from Amazon, Walmart and other retailers, low-wage workers have to randomly comb the trash bins – from clothes and shoes to electronic devices – so that each item can be packaged and shipped on its own machines weren’t really up to the task, “he said The New York Times.

An expert put it on the line for IEEE Spectrum: In spite of all the activities related to automation in logistics, two categories can be named in terms of real automation: “The things that people do with their legs and the things that people do with their hands.”

The expert quoted was Pieter Abbeel, founder, president and chief scientist of Covariant. He claimed the leg section was addressed via conveyor systems, mobile return systems, and other working robots, but “the pressure is now on the hand section.”

With the hand part he meant “how to deal more efficiently with things that are done in camps with human hands”.

Enter Covariant. Most of the points in his recipe for a picking solution are predictable – simple hardware. Evan Ackerman in IEEE Spectrum she listed: a commercially available industrial arm, a suction pad and a 2D camera system. The magic comes through a very large neural network. This leads to a solution that is cost effective for customers.

How? “We cannot have specialized networks,” says Abbeel. “It has to be a single network that is suitable for every type of SKU and picking station.”

The Covariant solution is called Covariant Brain. It has something in common with the human brain, sad Abbeel, and that’s the idea that “a single neural network can do it all”.

Manufacturing robots have only reached a fraction of their potential if they are unable to think independently. What about robots that can perform tasks beyond those pre-programmed in controlled environments?

James Vincent in The edge Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art … = 157 & lang = DE The robot from Covariant plays an important role in the overall picture of the robot picker: “The robot itself does not look unusual, but what is special is its eyes and his brain’s machine learning algorithms, it’s able to grab and grab objects that would confuse other bots. ”

Imagine a situation before Covariant Brain where you have a traditional system of cataloging everything in advance and trying to see everything in the catalog.

Now consider Covariant to pursue the vision of performance in fast moving warehouses with lots of part numbers that are constantly changing. “Our system is adjusted to a few settings, which means that without doing anything, it updates its understanding of the scene and tries some new things if it doesn’t work,” Abbeel said in an interview with IEEE spectrumwhen asked about training for new classes of items.

Obviously, warehouse managers will be interested in robotic arms that select as many types of items as possible in a timely and accurate manner.

Karen Hao in MIT Technology Review said: “Technology has to adapt quickly to a variety of product shapes and sizes in ever-changing orientations. A traditional robotic arm can be programmed to perform the same precise movements over and over, but as soon as it encounters deviations it fails . ”

On January 29, the California robotics company released a press release announcing that Covariant had put Obeta’s station into production in collaboration with Knapp, a warehouse logistics company. Knapp works in technology for institutions in industries such as healthcare, textiles, fashion and retail.

Hao in MIT Technology Review, wrote about the interest of the Austrian-based Knapp in an AI-powered robot arm. “‘We have never seen this quality of AI before,’ said Peter Puchwein, Vice President of Innovation at Knapp.”

Through the collaboration, Hao said, “Knapp will be selling Covariant-enabled robots to customer warehouses over the next few years.”

What’s next?

“In addition to product picking,” said Hao, “it will eventually encompass all aspects of warehouse fulfillment, from unloading trucks to packing boxes to sorting shelves. It is also planned to expand beyond the warehouse to other areas and industries . ”

