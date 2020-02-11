Intel and Vivo cancel the tech show at the latest due to fear of viruses

In this file photo dated February 27, 2017, people crowd at the LG booth during the wireless show of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to withdraw from a major European technology fair against virus fear. Sony announced on Monday that its appearance at the Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest trade fair for the mobile industry, in Barcelona, ​​Spain, will be canceled later this month. (AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti, file)

The US chip manufacturer Intel and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo are among the youngest companies to prevail against virus problems at a major European technology fair.

The two companies announced on Tuesday that they will not attend the Mobile World Congress, which takes place in Barcelona, ​​Spain, from February 24-27.

“The safety and well-being of all of our employees and partners are top priorities for us, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress with caution,” Intel said by email.

Vivo said it stopped for similar reasons.

Ericsson, Amazon, Sony and LG have already announced that they will abandon their plans for the Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest trade fair for the mobile industry. It was expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, including 5,000-6,000 from China, the source of the virus outbreak that infected tens of thousands of people and killed more than 1,000 people.

In this file photo from February 26, 2019, participants walked along the wireless show of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain on Tuesday. Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology show against virus fear. Sony announced on Monday that it will stop appearing at Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest trade show for the mobile industry, later this month in Barcelona, ​​Spain. (AP Photo / Manu Fernandez, file)

Ericsson skips mobile fair about coronavirus

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Quote:

Intel and Vivo cancel their tech show due to virus fear (2020, February 11)

Retrieved February 11, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-intel-vivo-latest-tech-virus.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.