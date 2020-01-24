Intel and Softbank watch out. The open source comes to the chip business

Certification: Public Sector CC0

After the software revolution, open source traffic threatens to do the same to the chip industry.

Big tech companies are starting to work with RISC-V, which replaces proprietary know-how in a key part of the chip design process with a free-to-use template. While these are early days, this could create a new crop of processors competing with Intel Corp. products. and will stay away from the licensing company Arm Holdings Plc.

In December, about 2,000 people gathered at a Silicon Valley conference to learn about RISC-V, a new set of guidelines that control how software interacts with semiconductors. In just a few years, RISC-V has evolved from a college education tool to an open source standard, being explored by leading industries such as Google, Samsung Electronics, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Qualcomm Inc. and Nvidia Corp.

“Most of the larger companies are making significant efforts at RISC-V,” said Krste Asanovic, a computer scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, who was part of the team developing the model. He is a co-founder of SiFive Inc., a startup that sells RISC-V based chip designs (pronounced “risk five”).

Open source uses people’s contributions, not just the proprietary ideas of some companies. The new code is shared, so anyone can see it, improve it and make their own contributions above it. After his departure from giants such as Microsoft Corp. in the 1990s, this expansion of the project has become the basis of the Internet, smartphones and many software applications. Last year, IBM acquired pioneering Red Hat open source software in the largest software in history. Even Microsoft took over the ship, acquiring GitHub, the largest open source repository.

Opening up even small portions of the chip manufacturing process is anathema to many in the $ 400 billion industry. But if several companies are committed to an open source approach, this could create a common pool of knowledge that can be difficult for Intel and Arm to continue.

The first developments focus on command sets that govern the basic functions of processors. Only two have been involved for years. One is Intel’s X86, which dominates computer processors. Buying a chip from Intel or from licensee Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is the only real way to use this set of commands. And Intel is the only company that can change it. The other set of commands is the base of all the major smartphone components. It is owned by Arm, a unit of Softbank Group Corp. This can be licensed for a fee, so other companies use it to design their own brands. But again, only Arm can change the basics. This has left the rest of the industry relying on the innovation of only two companies. This has not been a problem for decades, as most processors were general purpose components, which became faster and more efficient each year as production progressed. These industrial posts are exhausted. The steady evolution of chip microscopy has run counter to the laws of physics, while artificial intelligence and the flood of data from the internet and smartphones require new ways of processing information. A new set of guidelines will help create better chips for motor power, speech recognition and other AI tasks, supporters of RISC-V say.

Google is using RISC-V in the OpenTitan project, which is developing a security chip for data center servers and storage devices. “There are a number of other computing tasks, such as machine learning, that could benefit from an open computing architecture,” said Urs Holzle, who has overseen the technical infrastructure of Google’s massive data centers for years.

Samsung has announced that it will use SiFive designs on brands it produces for mobile phones. RISC-V appeared on microcontrollers – a basic form of processor – which are part of more complex brands being sold by Qualcomm and Nvidia. Western Digital Corp., one of the leading manufacturers of data storage devices, plans to use the technology in some products and has open designs. Alibaba has announced a RISC-V based chip and many universities have published open source projects.

There are 200 Chinese members of the RISC-V Foundation, a non-profit group created in 2015 to promote the use of the instruction set. An Indian project has developed six processors using the technology.

The RISC-V specifications are developed, validated and maintained by the foundation’s technical committee, composed of engineers and other contributors from various member companies. The proposed revisions are published on GitHub. RISC-V projects can either be free or licensed. Although there is no strict requirement to adhere to formal specifications, members are motivated to make their designs compatible. This provides chip clients with multiple options for the designs they need to design components that communicate properly with the software, according to project promoters.

It’s still very early days, though. As for the actual brands that are created, sold and used, RISC-V is nowhere. Arm technology is in almost all of the 1.4 billion smartphones made each year. More than 200 million PCs sold annually are based on Intel’s X86 command line.

One criticism of RISC-V is that it will not save money because there is more work involved in using open standards. This reflects complaints made about Linux and other open source software when it gained ground decades ago.

Arm said the idea that RISC-V reduces costs makes no sense. “Innovation goes far beyond a set of guidelines,” said Tim Whitfield, vice president of strategy at the company. “Arm IP is highly customizable and gives our partners the flexibility to innovate and differentiate where they can add real value while reducing risk and cost.”

Martin Fink, formerly chief technology officer at Western Digital, which continues to advise the chief executive, said he was going to push innovation into a critical area that is still locked instead of saving money. “It’s free, as in freedom not as in free beer,” he added. “It’s about community and collaboration.”

According to David Patterson, a former Berkeley professor and a distinguished engineer at Google. “Companies around the world are working together to grow because it saves them money,” he said.

Pressure on incumbents to step up their game may be the biggest direct impact of RISC-V. Last year, Arm announces a pre-purchase test plan with a much smaller fee so smaller companies and academic institutions can conduct exploratory work using their instruction set.

Intel said it is adding new guidelines to help refine AI and other new areas. “Intel engineers have continuously advanced the X86 architecture, delivering the best performance in the class,” the company added in a statement.

Qualcomm, one of Arm’s biggest customers, sees room for multiple approaches, including RISC-V, according to Keith Kressin, senior vice president of product management at Qualcomm.

Alibaba unveils the processor based on the RISC-V architecture

