Insurgency, kidnapping, killings are evidence of discord for the soul of Nigeria - SGF

The secretary of the Federation government (SGF), Boss Mustapha, called for unity and collective struggle against insecurity in the country because, according to him, dark forces were fighting for the soul of the country.

Boss Mustapha, who spoke Friday in the state capital of Adamawa, Yola, during a condolence visit to the state section of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the murder of two prominent members last week said it was unfortunate that the killings should occur and undermine the federal government’s efforts to strengthen security.

“Several years ago, we started with Boko Haram in the northeast. As we made enormous progress against Boko Haram, the problem of armed banditry began in the North West. Then, we were confronted with intense clashes between breeders and farmers in the center-north. And of course, the kidnapping, which was foreign to us not far away, has become a huge concern across the country

“So you can see that the security challenges we face as a nation are manifold. You deal with one, another breaks out. There is a dispute for the soul of our country.

“This is why a collective resolution of all of us as a people is very important in order to be able to face the situation,” said SGF during a question and answer session with journalists.

Earlier in the conference room of the new CAN secretariat in Jimeta where he was received by CAN leaders, the SGF had declared that Nigerians should be united in prayer because “unless God watches over we watch in vain. “

Boss Mustapha, who said he was in the state on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari to see CAN leaders during last week’s assassinations of Michika CAN president, Reverend Lawan Andimi; and a pastor of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), the Reverend Denis Bagauri, said the killings were very unfortunate.

“It is painful that we have such murders that made us back off,” he said, telling CAN officials that the government would do everything possible to avoid a repeat.

The president of the CAN of the State of Adamawa, Mgr Stephen Mamza, who led other executives of the association to receive SGF and his entourage, said that the CAN was satisfied with the visit and the SGF assurance that President Buhari shared his pain and was determined to do more. to improve security.

The CAN leadership called for a collective resolution by people of Christianity and Islam to combat the agents of discord.

Recalling that the president of Michika CAN was killed by Boko Haram insurgents who profess Islam, the president of CAN said: “We are confronted with a few people who claim to be fighting for their religion. We know this is wrong and we must resist this ploy to pit Christians against Muslims. “