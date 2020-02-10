Insufficient health budget can crumble economy, says SP

New Delhi: The Samajwadi party demanded an increase in the health budget on Monday and warned that an incorrect allocation to the sector could crumble the economy.

Ravi Prakash Verma participated in the discussion on the Union budget 2020-21 in Rajya Sabha and said that the health allocation should be improved from 2.3 percent of GDP to 5 percent.

“If you do not increase your health expenses, you will be defeated after you have done everything,” he said. Referring to the Coronavirus outbreak in China, he said that what is happening in the neighboring country cannot be taken lightly and called the 2011 Hollywood movie “Contagion” based on a similar crisis.

“Health problems can cause the economy to collapse,” he said. “The lobby of the pharmaceutical companies is active in the ministry,” he claimed, but did not explain.

He warned that 11 crore toilets were built using soakpit method that will pollute water. “You build bio toilets in the railways, but 11 crore soakpit toilets are built in the countryside, which increases your health burden … It will pollute water,” Verma said.

The MP said the economy was going into recession, in stark contrast to the rosy picture in the budget, and that multinationals were monitoring the country’s mineral resources.

He criticized the opening of the coal sector and asked whether India will depend solely on royalties. He also attempted to take business initiatives and said the poor faced hardships, while one percent of the Indian population gained 73 percent of the wealth.

“Why don’t you impose a wealth tax here … then you get Rs 7 lakh crore,” he said. He said that compulsory digitization and demonetization have led to a policy shock.

Prashant Nanda (BJD) participated in the debate and said that the necessary impetus for the economy was not given in the budget. However, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh (JD-U) called the budget “growth-oriented” and said it provided the masses with good policies for agriculture, ST, SC and the poor.

