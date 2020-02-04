Instead of letting a candidate lose at the caucus in Iowa, the entire Democratic Party decided to lose instead

It was as if I saw six very different, very similar parallel universes. After a shambolic trial by the Democratic Party – yes, even shamboler than what a caucus is supposed to go – candidates started to take the stage and read identical victory speeches in the absence of actual results. One of the captains of the caucus district who should have reported the results of his area to the party was put on hold for an hour and then caught up with CNN talking live with excitement when the operator finally picked up; seconds later, he was hanged by accident. Donald Trump’s spokespersons, currently charged with defending the president against allegations that he was trying to get Ukraine to dig up dirt for Joe Biden, started rumors that Democrats had set up their own trial. You couldn’t make it right, and if you did, everyone would hate you.

So Amy Klobuchar first came onto the stage, taking advantage of the fact that the country’s TV cameras had nothing to point to. It was 10.15 pm in Iowa and she gave an energetic, passionate speech about beating a president who “should have a sign on his desk with the text:” The goat stops everywhere, here “and her own personal performance at the winning elections in “the redest of the red” and “the bluest of the blue” places. You had to admire her chutzpa. After all, why not take control, why everyone runs around like headless chickens? She should have sunk after Iowa, but all of a sudden Klobuchar emerged as the only democrat to get anything done.

Then came Biden, led by his wife Jill. “We are here for the long term,” he said. “Off to New Hampshire!”, “Everything America makes, America is at stake!”, “God bless our troops!” It was a classic, middle-aged Uncle Joe.

In order not to be surpassed, Elizabeth Warren entered the stage while Biden was finishing, stating that “Americans are doing great things, we are” and promised to bring “great solutions to big problems”. Her speech, which sometimes felt Biden-like, felt like it was written with many second-voters in mind.

Bernie and Buttigieg were behind, the favorites to win tonight. Both had probably been waiting to do one appropriate victory speech before their best laid plans were taken apart without mercy by the combine of impossible mathematics. Bernie stood next to three generations of his family and said, instead of real numbers: “I have a good feeling that we will do very, very well here in Iowa.” Like everyone else, he paid lip service “not just being an election.” “Iowa sent a clear message today,” he said before turning off, because everyone knew the message he actually sent was “we have no idea how a caucus “.

Finally, when midnight crawled forward, Buttigieg stood on the stage of the loudest crowd of the night (“BOOT-EDGE-EDGE, BOOT-EDGE-EDGE, BOOT-EDGE-EDGE!”) It was how it started, and there was even a moment where the crowd “CHASTEN, CHASTEN, CHASTEN!” cheered after Mayor Pete thanked “the love of my life”, his husband, for “keeping my feet on the ground”.) Buttigieg didn’t even pretend he wasn’t holding a victory speech. “Tonight, an unlikely hope became an indisputable reality,” he said, smoothly glancing over the fact that a complete lack of numbers can make things relatively undeniable. He caught himself and added: “We don’t have that all of them the results not yet, but … Iowa, you shocked the nation. “It was wonderfully daring. There were no results at all. But this is America, where great solutions mean God blessing our troops and let Trump kick out the White House on the way to New Hampshire!

What should have been an evening that looked like a particularly disorganized college mood gradually began to look like the hour of a night at a college party where you realize you’re not really having fun, but you’re incredibly drunk and you don’t know how anymore to come home. Bernie Bros on Twitter claimed a solution, “like in 2016”. The person who manages the alt-right bots on social media, got ready for a busy Tuesday. News anchors started fighting among themselves about why the results did not come in, why no one could go to bed and whether an app had crashed or not. “They can’t even run a caucus and they want to lead the government,” tweeted Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale.

1/25 Bernie Sanders

Vermont’s senator made a second bid for the president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries. It runs on a similar platform of democratic socialist reforms

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice-president was recently confronted with criticism of the inappropriate touching of women, but was supposed to deal well with the criticism and has since maintained a leader status in the national elections

EPA

3/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive democrat and a strong proponent of regulating Wall Street

Reuters

4/25 EXCLUDED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his bid on May 16, 2019. He appeared as a leading voice in his party’s left wing in 2013, but struggled to build a national profile and has a number of political positions in his time as mayor setbacks ago

AFP / Getty

5/25 Pete Buttigieg

The centrist mayor and war veteran from Indiana would be the first openly LGBT + president in American history

Getty

6/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a huge campaign for buying ads and apologized for the controversial “stop and search” program that had a negative impact on minority communities in New York City when he was mayor

Getty Images

7/25 EXPRESSED: Beto O’Rourke

The former congressman from Texas formally launched his bid for the presidency in March. He ran on a progressive platform and stated that the US is driven by “gross differences in opportunities and results”

AP

8/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his bid on May 14. He said: “We must defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that campaign money drowns out people’s voices so that we can finally deliver the promise of a fair chance for everyone.” He also emphasized the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red (republican) state

Reuters

9/25 PRESSED: Cory Booker

During his campaign, the New Jersey senator focused on restoring kindness and civilization in American politics, although he failed to secure the same level of support and fundraising as various other senators in front of the White House. 2020 are active

Getty

10/25 EXPRESSED: Wayne Messam

Mayor of the city of Miramar in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami, Wayne Messam said he planned to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He favors arms regulations and signed a letter from around 400 mayors condemning President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Vice News

11/25 EXPRESSED: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential bid in January and said that “health care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 EXPRESSED: Kamala Harris

The former attorney general from California was introduced to the national scene during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has subscribed to Medicare-for-all and has proposed a large tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Congressman from Maryland was the first to launch his bid for the presidency and made the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The congresswoman from Hawaii announced her candidacy in January, but asked tricky questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur announced his presidential candidacy by promising to introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month for every American over the age of 18

Getty

16/25 EXPRESSED: Julian Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said that his running has “special meaning” for the Latino community in the US

Getty

17/25 EXPRESSED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual adviser have announced her intention to become president. She had previously run as an independent congress in 2014, but was unsuccessful

Getty

18/25 EXCLUDED: Eric Swalwell

One of the younger candidates, Swalwell has served in several committees in the Lower House. He planned to put gun control at the center of his campaign, but stopped after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory

Getty

19/25 EXPRESSED: Seth Moulton

Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from speaking at the house. He dropped out of the race after not sounding well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a senator in Minnesota who earned praise for her contribution to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings

Getty

21/25 EXPRESSED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013. His bid focused on climate change

AFP / Getty

22/25 EXPRESSED: John Hickenlooper

The former governor of Colorado wanted to sell himself as an effective leader who was open to compromise, but failed to make a splash on the national scene

Getty

23/25 PRESSED: Tim Ryan

Representative of Ohio, Tim Ryan, campaigned around his roots in the working class, although his messages did not seem to resonate with voters

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former governor of Massachusetts launched a candidacy at the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With just a few short months until the first voters come to the polls, the former governor turns around like a centrist and believes he can unite the different ballots of the party

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer is an old democratic donor

AFP via Getty Images

All the intrigues en route paled in comparison to the chaos. And there had been intrigues. At the beginning of the night for example, there was a moment at Grinnell College where the voters for Buttigieg, Klobuchar and a handful of other moderate voters, all of whom had not achieved the required 15 percent for viability, decided they would not sit outside or choose between the large blocks of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders voters. Instead, they beat together in a “non-dedicated” group and started a screaming contest to try to convince Buttigieg supporters to join them. Eventually the Uncommitteds passed the viability threshold by 15.4 percent, allowing the moderates of Grinnell to hear a voice in a place dominated by supporters of the party’s progressive wing. What that says about the division within the Democrats at the moment is interesting.

However, what is not interesting is what the overall results will tell us. Everyone has claimed the victory, candidates have flown out of the state with private jets, people have gone to bed. The caucus that was so important for the 2020 elections turned into a weird Kafka game about caffeine. Everyone cheered and nothing happened and people said the wrong rules, but they didn’t have the tools to do anything else. It was fascinating to see in many ways.

The Iowa caucus was a lot of things. It was the scene of much rhetoric. It made a positive contribution to the miniature flag industry. It was a sociological experiment. What it wasn’t was a worthy start to a sensible, consistent election. But who expected that after the last four years?

