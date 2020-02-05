Instagrammer thrown off plane after lying about having Coronavirus as a ‘joke’

A Canadian man on a flight from Toronto to Jamaica has wrongly announced to passengers that he had the corona virus and forced the plane to return to the airport where he was arrested, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday during a WestJet Airlines flight from Toronto to Montego Bay. The Boeing 767 carried 243 passengers.

“A man caused a flight failure and said he had been to China and had the corona virus,” said Sarah Patten, a police spokeswoman in the city of Peel, close to Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

After the plane landed, the 29-year-old man was checked by medical personnel who concluded that he did not have the corona virus. He was arrested, charged with mischief and will appear in court on March 9, Patten said by telephone.

Julie-Anne Broderick, a passenger on the plane, said she saw the man take a selfie and announced that he had the virus.

“The flight attendants came, gave him a mask and gloves and told him to go to the back of the plane,” she told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

The captain then told the passengers that he thought the incident was a hoax, but had to return to Toronto, she added.

WestJet apologized for the incident and blamed an unmanageable passenger.

“Out of an abundance of caution, our crew followed all protocols for infectious diseases on board, including sequestering a person who made an unfounded coronavirus claim,” it said in a statement.

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second fatal accident outside mainland China due to a rapidly expanding outbreak that killed 427 people.

