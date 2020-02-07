Instagram update tells users who they don’t like making it easier to unfollow

Instagram has added a new feature so you can find out who you don’t like.

The tool is intended to enable users to clean up their news feeds by removing accounts with which they have no interaction or with which they want to see less.

It comes alongside another tool that allows people to see who they hear the most, which is also supposed to help people manage their feeds.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

You can find the tool by going to your own profile and clicking on the “Follow” button. From there you see the normal list with everyone you follow, but also the new update.

There is an option to look at the Instagram accounts that appear the most in your feed. Those are probably the ones you communicate with the most, given that Instagram prizes things like likes when deciding what to show, but can also be annoying accounts that post too much.

The other option shows users with whom they communicate the least. That can be dozens of people who are worth following if their feed or stories become overwhelming.

The new feature was found during testing at the end of last year, but has finally been rolled out for everyone with a new update and announcement from Instagram.

It comes after the app has also added the option to sort the people you follow sorted by how recently you started this. This is also intended to enable people to better understand their feed and to delete anyone they have followed long ago but no longer want to see messages.

read more

All functions are meant to give people more control over their news feed and hopefully better manage what they want to see.

“Instagram is really about getting you closer to the people and things you care about – but we know that your interests and relationships can evolve and change over time,” a spokesperson said.

“Whether you graduate, move to a new city or become obsessed with a new interest and find a community, we want to make it easier to manage the accounts you follow on Instagram so that they best represent your current connections and interests. “

.