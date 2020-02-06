Instagram now lets you reply to stories with GIFs

You can now be more expressive when you respond to your friends’ Instagram stories.

Instagram introduces a new feature that allows users to answer their friends’ stories with GIPHY GIFs. On Twitter, Instagram announced that users can try out the new feature by updating the app to the latest version. Asking users about the first GIF they are about to send, Instagram has seen a GIF of a person making his fingers in the shape of a heart and a dog going into it.

Until now you could only respond with emojis or post a comment on stories. With the introduction of the new feature, users have a new way of dealing with stories in a way that is more expressive and fun.

Instagram is also expected to roll out responses for the direct message feature. As previously reported, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong said the photo sharing app is already working on this feature. In a number of messages on Twitter, she said that from now on non-Instagram employees can only use the heart reaction for direct messages. The feature is currently being tested, but the Facebook-owned company has been working on it since October last year.

