Instagram influencer Kelly Kay exposed as Super Bowl LIV streaker after being arrested in the field

Streaking has an ancient tradition for many passionate fans in the Super Bowl. This year, most fans were probably thrilled to get away from the hardships of winter in the subtropical city of Miami. A fan – now known to the public as an Instagram influencer Kelly Kay – decides to take over the stripes tradition. Unfortunately, however, she was only able to run a few yards onto the field before being flooded by security forces.

A woman tried to run onto the field at the Super Bowl LIV and was held back by security. She was handcuffed behind the end zone of the 49ers and led from the field. When she left, she picked up her dress and flashed.

– Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) February 2, 2020

At the start of the game, an unidentified woman jumped over the stadium railing near the boss’s end zone. Even worse for her was that she could barely overtake the photographers surrounding the stadium field. The woman was identified as Kelly Kay after her friend Colleen McGinniss posted a video and tagged Kay on Twitter.

Wife is tackled at the Super Bowl hahaha, this is our friend @MsKellyGreen @SuperBowl @NFL @Chiefs @ 49ers @barstoolsports

– Colleen McGinniss (@colleenmmcg) February 3, 2020

Many speculated that Kay wanted to run onto the field for several reasons. For one thing, it is a thoroughly American tradition to race the field on championship night! She is also a person who needs social media influence to keep her brand ambassadorial ownership for companies like KO Watches and Bang Energy.

It is not known whether Kay will file charges against the NFL or the state of Florida.

For real fans and Super Bowl participants, fans were able to witness a comeback victory in the fourth quarter of their third-year star Patrick Mahomes, with a final score of 31-20. Overall, the Kansas City Chiefs now have their franchise’s second Super Bowl title, 50 years after winning their first.