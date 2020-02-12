Instagram gives you more control with new tools for reviewing reports and prohibitions

In the event that users are not satisfied with the action Instagram has taken about a problem they have raised, they can use the “Request a review” feature.

Facebook’s social media network, Instagram, has announced a number of new features to improve transparency and make the platform more secure. Instagram says that one of the newly added features is called support requests, which allows users to view the status of their reports on other content and users, as well as their history. Allows the user to mute, block, restrict or stop following profiles whose content has been reported. In the event that a user is not satisfied with the type of action taken by the social media platform, they can request a new review request for a second look at the problem.

The other major change is that Instagram will allow users, whose accounts may have been disabled due to an alleged violation of policies and guidelines, to appeal the ban. There have been instances where accounts have been banned, but they have not really placed anything against the guidelines or anything that could be considered offensive. Instagram confirms that an option will soon be available for these disabled accounts to appeal against the ban from within the app. This is expected to be rolled out in the coming days. Users can “request a review” and hope that they will have access to their Instagram account again.

