Instagram brings Emoji responses for direct messages

Although this feature is currently being tested, Facebook’s company has been working on it since October last year.

Instagram will soon be rolling out responses because of the direct message feature. Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong said the photo sharing app is already working on this feature. In a number of messages on Twitter, she said that from now on non-Instagram employees can only use the heart reaction for direct messages.

She claimed that this upcoming feature has been confirmed by Facebook’s Tech Communications Manager. “Instagram is working on responses for direct messages. Currently, “non-employees can only see the description: ❤ response” Facebook Comm’s Tech Comms Manager @alexvoica confirmed this non-released feature and this is “something that they have been testing for a few days,” she tweeted.

Instagram is working on responses for Direct Messages Currently, non-employees only see the “response” Facebook’s Comm Comm Manager Manager @alexvoica confirmed this non-released feature and this is “something that they have been testing for a few days” pic.twitter .com / EzVWfA6Doo

– Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 30, 2020

Although it is true that Instagram recently started internally with employees to test DM responses, Instagram has been working on it since the end of October 2019, about a week after I tweeted about Twitter on DM Reactionshttps: //t.co/xf1Nkmq59F

– Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 30, 2020

From now on only the “Love” response is available, but the brand is expected to roll out the other six responses in the near future. Recently the same function has also been introduced for Twitter. To use this feature on the microblog site, a user must hover over the message and select an emoji response after the pop-up. To add the desired response, click the icon that appears when you hover over the message on the Internet or double-tap the message on mobile.

.