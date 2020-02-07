Instagram and Facebook mislead you to copy your friends’ eating habits

Our Facebook or Instagram friends implicitly influence our eating habits, because social media users are more likely to eat fruit and vegetables, or snack on junk food, if they think their friends do the same, researchers say. The study by the British School of Life and Health Sciences at Aston University showed that the study participants ate one fifth of a portion of fruit and vegetables for each portion that they thought their social media ate. Conversely, Facebook users were found to consume an extra portion of unhealthy snack foods and sugary drinks for every three portions they believed their online social circles were doing. The finding suggests that we eat about a third more junk food if we think our friends enjoy it too.

“This suggests that we can be influenced more by our social counterparts than we realize when choosing certain foods. We seem to unknowingly take into account how others behave when making our own food choices,” said Lily Hawkins, student at the University of Aston, who led the study alongside Dr. Supervisor. Jason Thomas. In the study, published in the scientific journal Appetite, the researchers asked 369 university students to estimate the amount of fruits, vegetables, ‘energy-rich snacks’ and sugary drinks that their Facebook colleagues consumed daily.

This information was compared to the actual eating habits of the participants and showed that those who found that their social circles ‘approved’ of eating junk food consumed considerably more themselves. Meanwhile, those who thought their friends were on a healthy diet ate more portions of fruit and vegetables. Their perception could come from seeing friends’ messages about the food and drink that they were consuming, or just a general impression of their overall health.

There was no significant association between participants’ eating habits and their Body Mass Index (BMI), a standard measure of healthy weight. “If we believe that our friends eat a lot of fruit and vegetables, we are more likely to eat fruit and vegetables ourselves. On the other hand, if we feel that they consume a lot of snacks and sugary drinks, it may give us a” permit to eat too much “foods that are bad for our health,” Hawkins said.

The researchers said that the next phase of their work would follow a group of participants over time to see if the influence of social media on eating habits had an effect on weight in the longer term. “The implication is that we can use social media as a tool to ‘nudge’ each other’s eating behavior within friendship groups, and possibly use this knowledge as a tool for public health interventions,” the researchers wrote.

With children and young people who spend an enormous amount of time interacting with peers and influencers via social media, “the important new findings from this study can help determine how we deliver interventions that help them adopt and maintain healthy eating habits from an early age to them for life, “said Professor Claire Farrow, director of the Applied Health Research Group at Aston University.

