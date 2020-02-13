Insta-worthy face masks you want to take a selfie into

Scroll to view more pictures

Face masks selfies have recently become a real genre when it comes to Instagram posts, and frankly we’re totally in love with the newly discovered social media trends. Many celebrities and A-List influencers, from Chrissy Teigen to Kaia Gerber. Aside from looking cute in your IG stories, using one of these typically cute masks is of course good for your skin too, so you can skip the filter the next time you post a selfie without a mask.

Whether you want to bloat puffy eyes or shine before a big event, these chic masks will make both your complexion and your food glow.

1. 24K gold peel off mask

This metallic face mask not only looks cute, it also cleanses your pores thoroughly and reduces blackheads.

2.Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask

This carbonated foam mask is designed for social media. The feeling of foam creates a bubble effect that is not only amusing, but also helps to penetrate deep into the pores.

3. Azure Rose Gold Luxury Sparkling Peel Off Moisture Mask

This peel-off mask enriched with rose gold and glitter not only looks as sweet as ever for IG (or others), but also improves the texture and brightens the complexion.