Inspector General of FAR welcomes the DG of the NATO International Military Staff in Rabat

The commander-in-chief and chief of staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), lieutenant general and general inspector of the FAR, welcomed lieutenant general Hans-Werner Wiermann, general director of the NATO’s international military staff, to Rabat on Monday.

According to a statement by the FAR General Staff, the talks focused on military cooperation between the Royal Armed Forces and the NATO military command structure.

The two officials, who expressed their satisfaction with the quality, soundness, excellent level and sustainability of this bilateral cooperation, reaffirmed their common will to strengthen and deepen it through the exchange of experience and expertise.

Military cooperation between the two sides includes high-level meetings and visits, training courses, information exchange visits, stopovers by NATO sea groups, and participation in various training courses, the statement emphasized.

The visit by Lieutenant General Hans-Werner Wiermann is part of the preparations for this year’s NATO regional exercise REGEX 20, which according to the same source is scheduled to take place in Morocco in November 2020.

This exercise aims at interoperability in the areas of deployment planning and deployment preparation. Around 30 representatives from NATO partner countries will be involved, the statement said.

Morocco, which has a permanent military liaison officer with the Atlantic Alliance, joined NATO’s interoperability platform in 2016 to promote greater interoperability in NATO-led operations and missions.

In 2017, Morocco and NATO signed an agreement to strengthen cyber security.