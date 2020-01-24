Insolvency judgment against Raheja developers

Mumbai: In a major relief for promoters of the Raheja Developers real estate group, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) suspended insolvency proceedings against the company and also ordered the transfer of company management to its board of directors administration.

The developer had moved the appeal court after the National Company Law Court (NCLT) ruled that the company had failed to meet its obligations to two home buyers who had approached the court.

“The above facts also make it clear that the 1st and 2nd defendants (the homebuyers) filed the section 7 claim fraudulently with malicious intent for purposes other than resolution or liquidation and that they knocked on the doors of the trial authority. for the reimbursement of the money and not for the apartment / premises and therefore wanted to leave the ship and actually recover the amount, as a coercive measure, “said the order.

The “interim resolution professional” will hand over the assets and files to the board, he said.

The bank further observed that, in the language of the Supreme Court, the beneficiaries in a large number of cases are speculative investors and not a person genuinely interested in buying an apartment.

“They do not want to go ahead with their obligation to take possession of the apartment under RERA, but want to leave the ship and really recover, by means of this coercive measure, the sums already paid by it.”

