Insider tips for starting a channel

Google recently announced that YouTube had a year of $ 15 billion in 2019 based on advertising sales. This shows the world how big the video network business has become.

Unlike Facebook and Twitter, which retain the lion’s share of ad revenue and don’t share it with the people who upload content, Google takes a different approach by sharing YouTube ad revenue with creators.

That means the millions of people benefit from their relationship with YouTube by making videos and either earning extra income or actually living off their YouTube earnings.

According to Forbes, 8-year-old Ryan Kaji of Ryan’s World Toys Review Channel 2019 earned a cool $ 26 million with his YouTube advertising revenue and sponsorship deals.

The chances of this happening to you are rare, but there is no denying that the opportunity is there.

Maybe you can’t tell your boss that you quit and start a new chapter by making videos tomorrow. But maybe you can get a little extra income from your YouTube passion? It’s not too late to get started.

That is the word from Barbara MacDonald, a YouTube product manager who is one of the co-hosts of the “Creator Insider” video series on YouTube, to help new and existing video creators expand their channels and find success.

“If you have a topic you’re passionate about, give it a try,” she says.

How to benefit from YouTube fame

MacDonald needs to consider a few important points before you start.

1. Go niche

Follow your passion and start your channel dedicated to your particular interest. Theme? Go small, she says, and it will be easier for you to find an audience, she says. Instead of a channel dedicated to food, a fairly broad category, some creators have had great success focusing on a particular genre – like the latest delicacies at Disney resorts. “I don’t really like going to Disney parks, but I love to eat, which gets my attention,” she says.

2. The equipment you need

You don’t need a fancy, expensive digital SLR camera, she says. Many YouTube creators create their videos on smartphones. MacDonald takes pictures with a cheaper Canon EOS M camera that sells for less than $ 500, and Tom Leung, who also hosts the Creator Insider video series, takes pictures with a Google Pixel 4 smartphone. “It’s just about the content, not the equipment,” she says. “Don’t let your gear be a barrier.”

3. Build the following

You need to get subscribers to your channel if you want YouTube to share advertising revenue through the affiliate program. Requirements: 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of observation time over a period of 12 months. How do you get subscribers when you’re just getting started? “Start with family and friends and go from there,” she says.

4. Interact with your audience

YouTube wants to see the community respond to your videos. “Interact” with your new viewers in the comment section and send polls and photos on your channel’s community page “to start a dialogue”.

5. Be consistent

“Have a consistent upload schedule so that the audience knows when to come back to watch new videos.” This does not have to be a daily or even weekly upload. But if you say new videos every Tuesday or the first day of every month, stick with it.

6. Label YouTube videos exactly

YouTube likes videos with good, interesting titles and descriptions. You need to “accurately reproduce the content of the video” and tell viewers what to expect. Thumbnails, the little picture that appears on the YouTube homepage, are usually bright and contain pictures of people because people are attracted to them by seeing their eyes, she says.

7. Work with other YouTubers

Once you get started, you can create videos with other YouTubers to expand your audience and see your work in front of their eyes.

The Creator Insider video series releases new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday. Other places on YouTube where you can learn about successful best practices are the YouTube Creators (formerly known as the Creators Academy) and Team YouTube channels.

