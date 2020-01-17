Inside the (Not-So) Secret 90s World of Larisa Oleynik

Larisa Oleynik is immediately recognizable for children of the nineties.

The actor spent four years as the titular character in Alex Mack’s Nickelodeon hit series The Secret World before she had a memorable bow on Boy Meets World (she had her first kiss with boyfriend Rider strong on film). On the big screen she had roles in The Baby-Sitters Club and 10 things I hate about you. As she put it, Oleynik was the “every girl” in the nineties and she has no trouble being associated with the decade forever.

“That decade resonates quite heavily with me”, 38-year-old Oleynik told E! News when promoting her new Netflix series The Healing Powers of Dude. “Everything in my life is like a legacy from the 90s, including all my musical preferences and wardrobe. It’s like I’ve lived there almost since then, so I’m glad it’s popular again.”

Part of the clothing that Oleynik wears comes from her time as Alex Mack, a teenager who received special powers after being immersed in mysterious chemicals. Alex Mack was almost without a hat for four seasons, from hats to baseball caps and everything in between. When they were packed, Oleynik took some home – and still carries them. Then her friend, director Jon M. Chu, posted a throwback Instagram photo for his time as an extra on The Secret World by Alex Mack, Oleynik saw something familiar. “I was like that, I wore it yesterday. Made from hemp, it was ahead of its time,” she laughed.

Now Oleynik is back in the child-friendly series The Healing Powers of Dude. She plays mother Karen against Noah (Jace Chapman), a high school student who a? social anxiety disorder. After years of homeschooling, Noah goes to public school with the help of an emotional assistance dog named Dude. To see Oleynik, who for many was the typical 90s love, when a mother in a TV comedy might be a shock to some. However, Oleynik welcomed the role change.

“Being in the mother zone is the best! That’s … where I’m going now, not exclusive, but that’s exactly where I am. And it’s actually a huge relief,” she said. Oleynik, who is not a mother in real life, said she has maternal instincts thanks to nieces, nephews and friends, and felt a kinship when auditioning her TV son.

“And so, for me, it really feels completely round, especially since Jace is the age – I’m glad you asked me this question, nobody asked me this – especially because Jace is the age I was when I was Alex Mack began to do There is something that feels very sweet and perfect, I am especially attuned to what he is going through, he and I read together during my last audition, he had already had the job, but like a chemistry and I immediately felt that way protective for him, “said Oleynik, laughing. “So that really worked, really to my advantage.”

The full circle moment also had Oleynik investigate the difference between acting a child then and now in the age of social media.

“Oh god, I mean, I’m so happy that none of these things existed when I was busy. I mean, I hardly know how to handle it now,” she said. Regarding the younger people she saw with new fame in the 2000s, she said, “they navigate around beautifully.”

“But I totally do not understand how you find out and how you deal with the pressure of likes and things,” she said. When she was at Nickelodeon or playing opposite Heath Ledger, Oleynik had the luxury of just leaving it at the door. “I was able to completely remove myself and just continue with my normal childhood life. It’s different now.”

After refusing a deal for a fifth season of The Secret World by Alex Mack, she left it at the door and turned her attention to education. The daughter of a doctor and nurse, Oleynik said that education was always emphasized. She went to Sarah Lawrence to broaden her mind and have time with her colleagues. Going to school also helped her out of a typecasting hole like the girl next door. “There are worse things in this world,” she laughed.

Nickelodeon

“Even if I say that I am now in the mother zone – but I am very happy to be there – I can take it upon myself to play or even just to be in class to discover other roles. I think that typecast is something … you can always work with it. Do you know what I mean? If you are really determined to take on different things, you can always find a way, “she said.

But there is a mother role that Oleynik didn’t seem too keen to pursue: Alex Mack. Co-maker of the series Thomas W. Lynch has talked about re-visiting The Secret World with the now mature super-powerful character.

“Yes, I don’t know. I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see. Tommy always wanted to do something with Alex when mother and children have birth and see if one of them gets the strength. I think that’s his idea “I don’t know for sure, you know? I’d be curious if someone came up with something new,” she said.

For now she likes to play mama for Noah and Dude in a show she is very proud of.

“It’s a family show in the best sense of the word. But it’s like finding your people, and that’s a combination of your parents and your friends and your emotional assistance dog and whoever. When you find your people who support you the way you feel supported, you can do a little … It’s amazing how you can surprise yourself by stepping into things that may seem scary, or just by taking a risk and knowing that in the eyes of the people who love you – or the people or dogs who love you – you will never be left, will always be fine … Oh my god, I’m about to cry, “laughed Oleynik.

The Healing Powers of Dude is now streaming on Netflix. Click on the video above for the ultimate quiz from the 1990s with Oleynik.