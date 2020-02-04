Inside the minimalist mansion of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West of $ 20 million

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have given fans a peek into their $ 20 million (£ 15.3 million) home in the latest issue of Architectural Digest.

In the photos, the couple reveals their preference for minimalist decor, with the house having huge all-white corridors and bare walls.

The mansion in Los Angeles, where Kardashian and West live with their four children – North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago – took four years to renovate.

The Belgian architect Vincent Van Duysen is credited with designing the Northwest room, which is decorated in a vibrant shade of candy-colored pink, allowing fans to compare it to something from an Wes Anderson film.

The house of Kardashian also has a fiberglass sculpture by the acclaimed British sculptor Anish Kapoor, in addition to white tables and chairs by Jean Royère.

Speaking of Van Duysen’s aesthetic, West told Architectural Digest: “When I saw the kind of work he was doing, I thought, this man could design Batman’s house. I had to work with him.”

In a Q + A video at the magazine’s photo shoot, Kardashian explained to West why she loved the minimalist aesthetic of their home.

“I don’t think I started that minimal, but after I was with you, I became more minimalist,” she said.

“For me it’s just how I organize and how I get things done. I know where everything is, there is a place for everything, even if it is hidden in the wall in a closet that you cannot see. “

Kardashian said that, considering how busy her daily life is, she likes to “come home in complete simplicity”, adding that the decor is “so soothing”.

The reality TV star went on to say that she still has to swim in the couple’s pool, despite having lived in the house for three years.

“I never actually used our pool,” she says West. “Can you believe it? But I love our pool.”

The mother of four added that the pool is heated “like a jacuzzi” and it is often used by the couple’s children.

West explained that a priority for the house was to make sure it was child friendly.

“There were all these stairs in the back yard and we needed the kids to ride their skateboards, so I did as many places as I could take the stairs,” he said.

West added that the lack of furniture in the house makes it perfect for children to play indoors.

“The children ride their scooters through the corridors and jump around on the low Axel (Vervoordt) tables, which they use as a kind of stage,” he said.

“This house may be a case study, but our vision for it is built around our family.”

