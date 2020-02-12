Inside the great game of Mike Bloomberg for black voters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A meeting with nearly 80 black pastors in Detroit. A speech for a black Democratic organization in Montgomery. A meeting at a historically black university. A tour of the Martin Luther King Jr. church. An early start to the vote in an African American museum. Everything in the last two weeks.

While Mike Bloomberg’s rivals fight it out in majority white Iowa and New Hampshire, the billionaire president aggressively reached the black voters who were critical of the chance that a democrat won the nomination. The effort, supported by millions in advertisements, has taken him to southern states that vote on March 3, from Montgomery, Alabama, and this week in Raleigh, North Carolina and Chattanooga, Tennessee, where African-American voters can decide a democratic primary.

His pitch is one of eligibility and competence – hoping to take advantage of the hunger of black Democrats to dispel President Donald Trump. But if he tries black voters, he will also have to reconcile his own record as a mayor of New York and previous comments on criminal law.

Bloomberg’s reach is entirely focused on former vice president Joe Biden, who relies on loyal black voters to resuscitate his bid after poor screenings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“Who can beat Donald Trump? That’s what people care about, “said former mayor of Philadelphia, Michael Nutter, who is one of the black leaders who endorse Bloomberg. Nutter says that Bloomberg’s track record outweighs the damage caused by poor police work.

Bloomberg is undoubtedly helped by his unlimited financial resources and his strategy to focus on states that run primaries on Super Tuesday. One of the world’s richest men with assets of around $ 60 billion, Bloomberg has spent more than $ 300 million of his own money on advertising, including spots on black radio stations, a Super Bowl ad with an African-American mother lost son of gun violence and a national advertisement in which he commends his work with President Barack Obama on arms legislation and a program for teen jobs.

He also gathered recommendations from African-American mayors and organized events with key figures in the black community, including a meeting with black predecessors in Detroit and a speech at a democratic lunch in Alabama. Much of the outreach is aimed at middle and older voters, who prove to be more reliable, and appeals to a sense of pragmatism. Bloomberg may not be the candidate you know best, the campaign argues, but he is the best player to beat Trump.

A recent poll shows signs of success for Bloomberg. The Quinnipiac University survey conducted after the Iowa caucuses found Bloomberg with 15% national support, compared to 8% in a survey at the end of January. That even brought him to Biden and Massachusetts, Senator Elizabeth Warren and something for Pete Buttigieg, who essentially tied up with Sanders in last week’s Iowa caucuses. The poll showed Sanders in the lead, with 25% national.

During a recent meeting at the historically black Alabama State University, Bloomberg attracted hundreds of people, who “I like Mike!” Sung and a dry response from the subdued candidate.

“They do better than they don’t,” he said.

Louretta Wimberly, a retired educator from Selma, Alabama, watched the rally and reconsidered her support for Biden. She has felt a long-term relationship with the former vice-president, but she likes what she hears from Bloomberg.

“I follow him because he talks about the things we black women want in Selma and in the Black Belt – public education, healthcare and infrastructure,” Wimberly said.

Voters like Wimberly don’t often raise Bloomberg’s record in New York, but his critics do. For them, his New York criminal justice policy – in particular his embrace of a practice known as ‘stop-and-fouk’ that has disproportionately affected people – remains a stamp on his civil rights register that cannot be erased by his recent excuses . The issue flared up again this week when comments he made in a speech from the Aspen Institute 2015 reappeared. In the audio, Bloomberg says that the way to reduce the number of murders is by “placing many agents in minority districts, because there is” all crime there. ”

Bloomberg apologized for supporting the practice just a few days before launching his 2020 bid in November, and repeated that apology on Tuesday and said the comments “do not reflect my commitment to criminal justice and racial justice reform.” But the timing of his apologies affects a number as a political opportunity.

“He should have done it if it mattered. Now he looks like someone willing to say anything to be elected president, “said Hawk Newsome, president of Black Lives Matter New York, who said that young black voters in particular will not be willing to give Bloomberg a pass on his is of service to the police. “We have already bought, paid for and returned what he sells.”

The prominent activist Eerw. Al Sharpton, who fought the mayor to stop and search, said on Tuesday that he told Bloomberg in a phone call shortly after his apology in November that “it requires more than one speech, but it is a step in the right direction . ”

Sharpton said that Bloomberg had “an advantage and a disadvantage” as mayor, but his greatest strength as a presidential candidate is his argument that he is the best to face Trump. That is especially true if Biden – his pitch to black Americans is that he is the most eligible in November – continues to slip, making voters think that Bloomberg “might have a better shot” in November, Sharpton said.

But Bloomberg is also viewed skeptically by some younger and progressive voters who are tired of placing another rich man in the White House. And it is far from clear that his cool business approach to campaigns will make contact with voters.

A guide at King’s Church asked the people around him to sing along. While others followed her guidance, singing and clapping at “This Little Light of Mine,” Bloomberg simply ignored the request and continued to introduce himself to people and shake their hands until singing stopped.

On the stump, Bloomberg appeals more to the pragmatism of voters who want to defeat Trump and get things done.

James May, the former mayor of Uniontown, Alabama, said before a Bloomberg speech at a Democratic Party lunch that Bloomberg’s performance as a mayor was sufficient to earn his support. “If he does that when he becomes president, he’s my kind of man,” said May. What about Biden? “He is also good, but not quite good enough.”

Bloomberg has so far been excluded from debates, which has largely prevented heavy public questions about his record. That could change next week when Democrats hold their next debate. Bloomberg has yet to reach a threshold in two more polls to reach the podium for the first time.

Maurice Hawkins, a veteran of the Air Force from Virginia Beach, Virginia, plans to vote for Biden on Super Tuesday, but said that the history of stop-and-frisk Bloomberg would not stop him from supporting the former mayor .

Hawkins said that democratic voters can be too rigid about a candidate’s history, especially on issues where the country has evolved, such as criminal law. Biden has been accountable for his own record of service, including helping draft the 1994 Crimes Act, blaming critics for the massive detention of minorities for two decades. Biden has proposed a plan that would reverse parts of that bill.

Hawkins, who is black, said that he attended a Bloomberg speech in Norfolk, Virginia last week because he is considering supporting Bloomberg if Biden is not in the race when Virginia votes.

“I wanted to hear what he has to say,” Hawkins said, “because I think because we are in a really turbulent primary, we don’t know who will come out.”

