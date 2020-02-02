Inside No 9: Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith give secrets about the future of the BBC series

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith bullied the future of Inside No. 9 before it came back this week.

The writing duo, which is also co-founder of The League of Gentlemen and Psychoville, spoke with The Independent about the fifth part of their anthology program, which has gained popularity with each series.

The pair said they were “observant” of maintaining the high quality of episodes and would only keep writing if they believed they could get it done.

“We want it to be good, and we don’t want it to be” they’ve gotten off the boil now “, that’s what they’re aiming at,” Shearsmith said, adding, “That would be a shame.” If we think it has become that way, we will stop. “

Pemberton agreed and said, “We will continue to do this until it is not (deliberately).”

The pair said that if the idea justified it, they would return to the worlds of previous episodes and re-visit characters in future episodes.

When a crossover episode with League of Gentlemen and Psychoville characters was broadcast to them, Shearsmith said, “It would be good if we went that way.”

They also said they would return for more special episodes after the success of the Christmas and Halloween editions if the BBC asked them.

“I like the idea of ​​doing specials in an unexpected way, such as a Pancake Day,” Pemberton joked. “I think all holidays should have Inside No 9 episodes.”

Read the full interview with Pemberton and Shearsmith here.

Inside No 9 returns to BBC Two on Monday (February 3) at 10 p.m.

