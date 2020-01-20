Inside Mitch McConnell's plan to keep the Senate in 2020

While the trial for the removal of President Donald Trump is ongoing, Mitch McConnell must strike a political balance. The majority leader in the Senate must weigh the wishes of moderate Republicans who want him to authorize witnesses and documents, while issuing a quick and clean acquittal of the president.

But McConnell has a bigger problem to worry about. In less than 10 months, he will have to ensure that the Republicans keep control of the Senate on polling day.

Of the 35 races in the Senate this year, Republicans must defend their seats in 23. While most are in solidly red states, there are a handful of Republicans vying for re-election in blue states, such as Maine, as well as in swing states that have been trending away from Trump’s GOP, including Colorado, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Add to that an open GOP seat in Kansas that is now on the table for Democrats after McConnell’s unsuccessful attempt to lure Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to run, and that is enough to make Republicans nervous about the idea of ​​keeping their majority of four seats.

Interviews with half a dozen GOP agents in the past six weeks reveal growing apprehension, not so much about McConnell’s abilities as a political brain – or even about dismissal. In fact, Trump’s approval rating has increased since the Democrats opened the impeachment investigation.

Rather, there are deeper concerns. After winning their mid-term victories in 2018, Democrats and liberal interest groups continue their momentum until 2020 – they have a more committed electoral base, they run up against a historically unpopular president – and for the second consecutive cycle – they could have spent more money than the GOP.

“We are in defense,” said McConnell in a recent episode of the National Republican Senate Committee’s weekly podcast. “We have three or four (races) which we know are going to be knockdown and drag bouts.

It is a bugle call to donors which also has the advantage of being true.

Although his majority was slim, McConnell exercised his power effectively, blocking legislation in the Democratic House of Representatives and confirming a steady stream of conservative judicial appointments.

If Trump wins the re-election, a Republican Senate retains the advantage of the GOP in Washington. A Democratic Senate, on the other hand, assuming Democrats keep the House, would block Trump’s second term as soon as it started. If a Democrat wins the White House, the Republicans controlling the Senate would effectively block the progressive agenda items debated on the campaign trail. If the Republicans lost the Senate and the White House, the Democrats would have a clear way to raise taxes for the wealthy and increase the role of government in health care.

“For the business community,” said Scott Reed, the house’s chief political strategist, “keeping the Senate is our number one, two, and three priorities.”

The responsibility for achieving this ultimately lies with McConnell, and it could be the greatest test of his leadership to date.

The McConnell show

Now in his 13th year as a Republican Senate leader (his fifth as a majority leader) and running for his seventh term, McConnell is the de facto director of the Senate GOP campaign, directing everything from recruiting fundraising and strategy candidates.

“This is the McConnell show, absolutely,” said a Republican strategist from Washington. “He’s pulling all the strings here.”

McConnell, whose Senate office did not respond to a request for comment, takes a doctor’s approach to guarding the Senate: first, do no harm.

This means that vulnerable GOP senators are not placed in difficult political positions. He did this largely by limiting hard votes on legislation – few of the hundreds of bills passed by the Democratic House were introduced in the Senate.

But the impeachment trial requires more precise benchmarking, especially when it comes to voting on whether to authorize witnesses.

“I believe that the vote on the witnesses will be more politically perilous for vulnerable Republican senators than the final vote to acquit or convict,” said Paul Begala, a veteran Democratic strategist and CNN contributor.

This danger is illustrated by Maine senator Susan Collins, who received a large place from McConnell to take a more considered position on the procedure of the impeachment trial. Collins has a moderate reputation in a state that frequently rewards independence and bipartisanship. Last Thursday, she released a statement asserting her support for allowing witnesses to stand trial – even though every Republican strategist who spoke to CNN believes it is unlikely that she will end up voting to convict Trump.

“Unity is the key,” said the GOP strategist. “You go on the path of least resistance and say to the rest of the conference,” We are not going to give Susan Collins shit because she expresses her openness to certain things. “”

McConnell’s plan must be flexible enough to take into account Trump’s divergence of support across the country, allowing candidates to kiss him where he is popular and ignore him where he is not.

This calculation explains the difference in approach between Senator Martha McSally from Arizona and Senator Cory Gardner from Colorado. While McSally explicitly courted the Trump base, Gardner was virtually invisible in the run-up to the impeachment trial.

Whatever the difference in strategy, one thing is clear: no vulnerable Republican can afford to criticize Trump.

“The threat of crossing and opposing Trump weighs more heavily on the minds of these senators than going in the middle,” said Jessica Taylor, editor of the Senate and governors of the non-partisan political report Cook. “Republicans cannot afford to depress Republican enthusiasm by going through President Trump.”

Team Mitch

The coordination of this plan is the responsibility of an extensive network of strategists, agents and organizations, many of whom have close ties to McConnell.

The chief among them, say two GOP strategists who spoke to CNN, is Cavalry LLC, a political consultancy founded by two former McConnell collaborators, Josh Holmes and John Ashbrook. It was the cavalry that co-opted the epithet “Cocaine Mitch”, a nickname originally intended to tie McConnell to drug trafficking on a ship belonging to the family of his wife, transport secretary Elaine Chao. McConnell’s campaign, which Cavalry recommends, put the nickname on T-shirts for sale online.

The effort also includes the NRSC as well as McConnell’s super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, which is chaired by Mike Duncan, former RNC president and a Kentuckian, and Steven Law, former McConnell chief of staff.

Created in 2015 to help protect the majority of the GOP’s Senate, the SLF is now in its third electoral cycle and should continue to play a supporting role. Jack Pandol, SLF director of communications, told CNN that the goal of the super PAC is to raise $ 200 million for the 2020 cycle – much more than the group’s trips in either. last cycles.

The brightest point for Republicans in 2019 was the NRSC, which had the biggest fundraiser ever for either party’s Senate campaign committee in a year of no return: $ 70 million. This is a useful start for GOP campaigns in what is already looming as the most expensive Senate cycle of all time.

According to data from the Campaign Media Analysis Group, nearly $ 50 million was spent on Senate races this cycle until mid-January, of which more than two-thirds were directed to the four main battlefields of the North Carolina, Maine, Arizona and Colorado. .

So far, most of this money has been spent on Democratic campaigns and progressive groups. To counter this, the political arm of the United States Chamber of Commerce jumped last fall with the first purchases of announcements it has ever made in a Senate cycle.

This could be a sign of hopelessness on the part of outside organizations favorable to the Republicans, given that one of the party’s biggest boosters, the National Rifle Association, is severely handicapped this cycle. The group’s political operation has collapsed in the past year amid internal strife and prosecution.

Some Republicans hope the President’s re-election will be able to complement what the NRA has been able to provide, but others have told CNN that the gun rights lobby could be irreplaceable this cycle.

“There have been no groups to fill the void,” said a Republican strategist.

The four most critical breeds

Ultimately, the fight against the majority will come down to the ability of Republicans to defend four seats.

Gardner is by far the most threatened, given the state’s democratic trend in recent years, particularly in the presidential elections. (George W. Bush was the last Republican to win the state in 2004.) The likely Democratic candidate is former presidential candidate John Hickenlooper, who has been elected governor twice and remains one of the politicians. most popular in the state.

Trump remains underwater with voters in Colorado, and Gardner’s task of uniting rural voters in Trump and the suburbs remains perhaps the most difficult of all GOP holders.

In neighboring Arizona, McSally occupies a strange position. The former House member and fighter pilot for the Air Force appeared in the other seat of his state’s Senate in 2018 and lost to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema. McSally was then appointed to the Senate seat previously occupied by the late John McCain and held throughout 2018 by Jon Kyl, who resigned at the end of the year to make way for McSally.

2020 will therefore be McSally’s second chance in two years to face Arizona voters – and she hopes to benefit from her tenure and a change in her campaign team since her defeat in 2018. A GOP strategist said CNN says the Republican should run in 2020 “as if it were running for the Maricopa County Sheriff” – that is, the suburbs of Phoenix.

Unfortunately for her, McSally drew as an opponent Democratic astronaut Mark Kelly, the husband of former representative Gabby Giffords. Kelly was the best Democrat fundraiser in this cycle, ending 2019 with more than $ 20 million, almost double McSally’s $ 12 million. He finished the year with $ 6.2 million in the last quarter, beating the $ 4 million raised by McSally during that period.

In Maine, Collins remains a prime target for progressives motivated by his vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. The expected war of attrition of advertising spending in Maine guarantees the race between Collins and its likely Democrat opponent, President of State House Sara Gideon, will be competitive.

While Maine systematically votes for Democrats at the presidential level, Trump lost the state in 2016 by just three points and won the vote in one of his congressional districts, giving him only one electoral vote. Collins, meanwhile, has had four terms in the Senate to carve out a moderate and independent reputation that Maine often rewards at the polls. Of all the endangered Republicans, Collins is said to be the best placed to convince double-billed voters of her condition, thanks to this reputation.

Another goal for Democrats is Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who beat outgoing Democrat Kay Hagan six points ago by just 1.5 points. Although 2008 is the only time in this century that a Democratic presidential candidate has won Tarheel State, it remains a swing state. Trump won it by just three points in 2016, the same year that a Democrat, Roy Cooper, narrowly won the governor’s race.

Tillis has already pushed back a main challenger from the right-wing GOP, a self-funded candidate who dropped out in late 2019. He also benefits from a competitive Democratic primary between establishment-supported lawyer Cal Cunningham and a progressive favorite, Senator Erica. Black-smith. With Arizona, Republican strategists agree, North Carolina will follow the presidential results very closely there.

In all four races, the Republican campaigns were inspired by McConnell and the Washington strategists.

“If it’s going to be a national election, then you have to take inspiration from the national boss,” said the Washington GOP strategist. “Ultimately, it will be a polarized election.”