President Muhammadu Buhari hailed Governor Bello Matawalle’s efforts to combat banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activity in Zamfara State on Saturday.

The President praised him in a message at the first convocation of the Federal University of Gusau.

The President, who was represented by Professor Hafiz Abubakar of the National Universities Commission (NUC), noted that more than a decade of insecurity in the state had significantly decreased as a result of the peace and reconciliation initiative of the governor.

He noted that this initiative had led to the unconditional release of the kidnapped victims and the handing over of several weapons by repentant bandits.

The president expressed confidence in the country’s security agencies to end crime in the country and urged other states to emulate the Zamfara initiative.

He called for an appropriate reintegration of repentant bandits and other criminals into society, in order to be good citizens and contribute positively to nation-building.

Earlier, Governor Matawalle thanked the university for awarding him an excellence award and promised to do more in the education sector to bring the state to higher heights.

Matawalle said his government has sponsored 200 students to study medical science and technology at foreign universities.

“We are also making arrangements to sponsor state natives abroad for postgraduate courses that will be of immense benefit to the state.”

He also thanked President Buhari for his immense support in solving state security problems, and noted that state security problems had decreased by more than 90%.

The Nigeria News Agency (NAN) reports that the event was attended by more than 10 vice chancellors, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi, the Emir de Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello and the former governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Mahmood Aliyu-Shinkafi.

The chair of the Senate Committee on Higher Education and TetFund, Senator Ahmad Babba-Kaita, Executive Secretary of the Higher Education Trust Fund, Professor Elias Bogoro, graduate students, parents and supporters were also in attendance.