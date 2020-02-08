Innovations for the 2020 elections in Delhi: Voting for 70 constituencies begins

BJP MP Parvesh Verma votes in the polling station of the Matiala constituency

Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma casts his vote in a polling station in the constituency of the Matiala assembly; BJP and Congress have deployed Rajesh Gehlot and Sumesh Shokeen from the constituency. AAP’s Gulab Singh Yadav is Matiala’s current MLA and party candidate pic.twitter.com/u0toVZVMNX

Countless people vote at the polling station in Shaheen Bagh

A line of voters at a polling station at Shaheen Public School in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla. AAP’s Amanatullah is the party’s seated MLA and 2020 candidate. He will face Parvez Hashmi from Congress and Brahm Singh Bidhuri from BJP. # DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/4hB60BtqGd

Union Minister S Jaishankar casts his vote in the polling station in the Tuglak crescent

Delhi: Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has voted in the polling station of the NDMC School of Science & Humanities in Tuglak Cresent. He says: “It is the basic duty of every citizen to vote. It is important to get out of it and make a contribution.” pic.twitter.com/y8quQkTS8L

‘Participate in maximum number’: PM Modi asks young people to vote in numbers

“Today is the election day for the parliamentary elections in Delhi. I appeal to all voters to participate in this festival of democracy in maximum numbers and to set a new voting record. I urge the people of Delhi, especially my young friends, to participate Record numbers, “tweeted PM Modi.

दिल्दिल विधानसभा चुनाव के के आजामतद का दिन दिन है सभी मतदामतदात से मेरी मेरी्संखा य्लोकतंत र इस महोत्महोत सव में्लोकतंत र और वोटिंगा नया रिकॉर्रिकॉर डाबन।

Encourage people in Delhi, especially my young friends, to vote in record numbers.

BJP chief Ram Madhav arrives at the polling station in the Jhandewalan area

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata party leader Ram Madhav arrives at a polling station in the Jhandewalan region in the constituency of the Karol Bagh assembly. From here, AAP has set up its seated MLA Vishesh Ravi. Yogendra Chandolia & Congress’ Gaurav Dhanak from BJP start from here. pic.twitter.com/MVQ7fzE7rt

Country responsibility as big as at home: Kejriwal’s special appeal to all female voters

वोट वोटाड ज़रूर ज़रूराइये

सभी सभीामहिल से ख़ास अपील – जैसे जैसे घर ज़िम्मेदामेद उठाउठ ती, वैसे वैसे्मुल और दिल्दिल की ज़िम्ज़िमामेद भी आपके आपके कंधों आप सभीामहिल वोट वोटाड ज़रूर ज़रूराज यें और घर के पुरुषों को भी लेाज करें किसे पुरुषों पुरुषों पुरुषों पुरुषों

Today Delhi will vote for better education and the future of their children: Manish Sisodia

The Deputy Prime Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, and the candidate for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the Patparganj Assembly constituency said that people in Delhi today will vote for a better education and future for their children.

Delhi: Candidate of the Delhi Deputy CM and Aam Aadmi Party from the Patparganj Assembly constituency in Phase II of Mayur Vihar. He says: “Today, people in Delhi will vote for a better education and future for their children.” The BJP has used Ravi Negi from the constituency. pic.twitter.com/tdFPc1cVqJ

Voting is not just our right, it is our power, says Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir, chairman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urged people to exercise their right to vote and to participate in the largest festival of democracy. “

“Voting is not just our right. It is our power. “

I urge all Delhiites and especially young people and first-time voters to exercise their right to vote and to take part in the largest festival of democracy. # DelhiElections2020

Choose a government that is honest and free from corruption: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

In a tweet, Piyush Goyal said: Choose a government that is honest, transparent, non-corruption, and committed to the public interest in today’s Delhi elections. It is your right to vote, your vote strengthens the country’s democracy. Vote for yourself and inspire your friends and relatives to vote too.

दिल्दिल ली में होनेा नद राप वों में एकानदार, पारदर्रदर, भ्रष्रषाटाच मुक्मुक, और और को्समर सरकासरक र के लिए के लिए

वोट देना आपका अधिकाअधिक है, आपका एक वोट देश लोकतंत्लोकतंत र को और अधिक मजबूता। स्स वोट वोट दें मित्मित तथा संबंधियों को भी वोट वोट प्प करें करें pic.twitter.com/xtlnxqvJQ3

Voting begins

Voting for 70 constituencies in Delhi begins.

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga offers prayers in Fateh Nagar Gurudwara

Delhi: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from the constituency of the Hari Nagar Assembly, offers prayers in Fateh Nagar Gurudwara. The elections in Delhi 2020 begin at 8:00 a.m.

Delhi: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from the constituency of the Hari Nagar Assembly, offers prayers in Fateh Nagar Gurudwara. Voting for # DelhiElections2020 begins at 8:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/dQq6wNZBPn

Voting begins at 8 a.m.

The vote for the Delhi 2020 elections will take place today, 70 constituencies will be polled. Voting begins at 8 a.m.