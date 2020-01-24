Innocent blood will be spilled to determine the 2020 election results

The General Supervisor of

Christian Action Faith Ministries, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams a

warned Ghanaians before the general elections in December this year.

The anointed and the mighty

preacher instructed Ghanaians and Christians to pray fervently without ceasing

to avoid a possible calamity during and after the elections.

Archbishop Duncan Williams revealed that the presidential and parliamentary elections of 2020 will become bloody, so Christianity must rise in war in the spiritual realms.

According to him, the fate of

Ghana must not be left in the hands of politicians to determine that most

they will consult black magic and voodoo power for their political power.

Addressing his congregation during the last Sunday service, dated January 19, 2020, he said:

“We are in the 2020 elections and people are

predict the outcome already and the Christians sit without saying anything,

leaving it to politicians. You must speak! “

He indicated in the

sermon in his church on Sunday that if Christians don’t speak out

unfair propaganda, general elections would be determined by blood

sacrifices offered to the powers of darkness.

He said in the sermon in his church on Sunday that if Christians did not speak out against unfair propaganda, the general election would be determined by blood sacrifices offered to the powers of darkness.

“May the Council of God, that the decree of the watchers determine the result of the elections, not the consultations with the fetish priests and the shedding of innocent blood and the blood of animals, but that the word of the Lord, that the Council of the Lord, determine the outcome of the 2020 elections and not the consultations and visits of the powers of darkness ”, the man of God pointed out.

He also condemned some

men of God who give prophecies during elections just to exploit the

political class.

“That the result of

the election be divine and that the Lord’s Council determines the outcome of

the election and not the wishes, desires and exploitation of men and

The politicians,” he said.

Archbishop

Duncan-Williams is certain that if Christians take matters into their own hands and weep for the Lord,

an anointed one will win the elections.

“Say:” May God arise

on the 2020 elections and let his enemies be dispersed “,”, he charged the congregation.