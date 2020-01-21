Inmate Files Civil Rights Complaint at Bland Correctional Facility

BLAND, Virginia (WFXR) – An inmate from Southwest Virginia regional prison in Washington County has filed a complaint alleging that his civil rights were violated while incarcerated in another prison.

George Buckles claims that he broke his hand in March 2019 while he was behind bars at Bland Correctional Institution.

Buckles also claims to have informed prison staff, but it took another month before he was taken to a doctor.

According to a court record, Buckles says he was sent to Radford hospital where he was told that his broken bones had already started to heal and that the doctor was confused by the delay from prison officials.

Buckles claims he can no longer use his hand and requests a jury trial as well as $ 2 million.

