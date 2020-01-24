The script decreased 1.37 percent to Rs 773.80 during the day in BSE. Later, it closed at Rs 782.95, a decrease of 0.20 percent.

Updated:January 24, 2020, 5:41 PM IST

New Delhi: Infosys shares on Friday managed to reduce some losses after falling more than 1 percent during the day amid reports that the market regulator, Sebi, will probably request a forensic audit of the company’s books on allegations of irregularities Financial in the company.

The script decreased 1.37 percent to Rs 773.80 during the day in BSE. Later, it closed at Rs 782.95, a decrease of 0.20 percent.

In the NSE, the company’s shares fell 1.37 percent to 773.60 rupees during the day. However, it reduced losses to close 0.17 percent lower at Rs 783.

Infosys said Friday that it has not received any request from Sebi to carry out an additional investigation in the case of reporting irregularities where senior executives were accused of manipulating the company’s balance sheet.

Sources said Sebi is likely to request a forensic audit of Infosys books.

Earlier this month, Infosys had said that its audit committee had not found evidence of financial irregularities or executive misconduct, practically giving a clean talk to CEO Salil Parekh and CFO Nilanjan Roy, who had been charged by anonymous whistleblowers. .

“The company has not received any request from Sebi to conduct additional audits as reported by the media on January 23, 2020,” Infosys said in a regulatory presentation on Friday.

In October, Infosys had informed the stock exchanges of having received anonymous complaints allegations alleging certain unethical practices by senior management. Then he began an investigation into the matter and caught external researchers.

