Information signs on Tenarius 'Tank' Wright as a final addition for Michigan's employees

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke at a high school coaching meeting in Lansing on Thursday evening. Harbaugh informed the reporters present that both positions are filled and announcements will be made soon.

Of course, we can put the parts together on Shoop if the information is out there, but what about the other name? Well, it appears to be Tenarius “Tank” Wright mentioned in the newsletters in Michigan’s assistant coaching search as a candidate for promotion from the program. The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb has been with everyone ($).

Wright was with the Michigan staff along with the director of recruiting Matt Dudek in Lansing. He also appears to have changed his Twitter biography.

Jim Harbaugh said last night that both coaching vacancies have been filled. We knew Bob Shoop. You can probably read the tea leaves here, my friends. pic.twitter.com/nQ4lutoBlF

– Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) January 17, 2020

For those unfamiliar with Wright, he was (isn’t anything official yet) the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Ben Herbert program that started in Michigan in 2018. Wright is a former linebacker / defensive end at Arkansas College, where he played from 2009-12 and given Shoop’s secondary education he appears to be the type to take on the role of Anthony Campanile.

He compensates for his lack of experience on the field in his personality, as players and people in the building rave about his personality and the way in which he could connect with players.

Wright’s chances of being promoted seemed to be dependent on Campanile’s decision, so it looked as if the reports that he had dismissed Rutgers completely disappointed. Now that Campanile is in the NFL, the Wolverines seem to be giving one of their younger employees a chance to play a bigger role.

Nothing is official until there are reports or announcements, but it seems like it is going in that direction, and now it looks like we’re here.